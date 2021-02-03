Commercial vehicle sales to gain from scrappage policy

CV sales, which have been falling since the collapse of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd and revised load-carrying norms, were worsened by the covid-19 pandemic. Sales across categories declined by 28.7% to 7,17,688 units in FY20, while the same for medium and heavy commercial vehicles dropped by 42.4% to 2,24,806 units. In the April-December period last year, dispatches further declined by 37.2% to 3,58,203 units.

