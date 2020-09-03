Companies backed by China bid for DTC’s electric bus tender

According to the tender documents reviewed by Mint, every bus will have to run 65,700km annually and 95% of this electric bus fleet must be available in the morning and 90% in the evening around the week. These buses should also be capable of running minimum 140km on single charge and minimum 120km with passengers. It will also be the operator’s responsibility to set up the charging infrastructure for the same. While the bus operator will have to initially bear the cost, the subsidy will be subsequently transferred.