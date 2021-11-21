Companies taking steps towards sustainability with EV adoption

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As we all know, climate change is rapidly impacting the planet, and automobiles with combustion engines are one of the primary culprits of global warming. With growing awareness, people are now increasingly adopting EVs, with the government and private players working together to create an EV-conducive environment in India. To encourage the use of electric vehicles and to promote sustainability, the government has introduced a new liberalized petrol pump licensing rule that states that any entity with a net worth of at least $250 million can apply for authorization to retail petrol and diesel, as well as dispensing of biofuels and CNG, or the installation of EV charging stations, prior to the dispensing of petrol and diesel.

The move toward promoting EVs and encouraging people to buy more because charging will be simplified due to the abundance of charging stations. Even Delhi, the National Capital of India, is working to provide the best ways to consumers to promote the usage of EVs. Apart from this, many well-known brands and startups are also venturing into the market related to EV's; appended below are a few examples:

Kazam

Launched in December 2020 by ex-Pepsico employees, Kazam is India's first intelligent IoT-based charging station platform that aims to deliver smart and affordable charging solutions to address India's charging infrastructure challenge. Kazam’s charging stations are approved by NABL and BIS, and the company is presently collaborating with prominent oil and gas companies. As per studies in other countries, they have understood that most of the charging is done at home. They have specific products for EV owners, which we sell through partnerships with OEM dealers, builders, and RWAs.

There is another type of charging, which is known as destination charging, which may be any place where people park their vehicles for more than an hour, like offices, malls, shopping complexes, hotels, etc. For fleet companies, Kazam is setting up charging hubs where they can park & charge the vehicle. Also, the brand is building charging stations at distribution warehouses of E-com and FMCG companies. All these places have slow charging since there is the availability of time and using slow charging will keep the battery efficient for a long time.

There are a lot of schemes and subsidies for electric vehicle purchases. However, there is no proper plan for the development of charging stations. Some of the state governments are trying to take some steps by themselves. But most of them are for the development of DC fast-charging stations, which is a small chunk of total EV charging and does not cater to 2W & 3W. The government has made a good move by introducing LEV-AC as it is a plug-and-play device for charging.

Godawari E-mobility Pvt Limited (eblu) by HIRA Group

What makes Godawari E-mobility Pvt Limited unique is that it is the first company to launch a leasing business model in the EV space in India. Now the company is also planning to venture into the EV manufacturing business.

Ola

Ola, one of the world’s largest ride-hailing companies, has also come up with its rental EVs. It is working with driver-partners, cities, vehicle manufacturers, and battery companies to make sustainable technologies cost-effective and viable in daily mobility. The new e-scooter boasts a slim profile and a distinctive look attributed to the twin headlamp cluster ringed by LED DRLs. The driving range of the e-scooter is one of the biggest concerns for any EV buyer since companies are still working on building their charging infrastructure.

Zomato

Food delivery company Zomato has joined the likes of Flipkart and Amazon to support sustainable last-mile delivery. The company has committed to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) for 100% of its fleet by 2030 and joined the Climate Group’s global electric mobility initiative - EV100. Zomato's current EV fleet is a small fraction of the active fleet of its delivery partners and is deployed for deliveries in cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. The company is already working with a few EV players to design pilots and create business models that could facilitate a faster transition towards sustainable delivery solutions.