Electric cars will be the focus of automakers in 2022. The year 2021 saw companies launching their electric cars to beat the rising fuel costs blues for the consumers. The electric two wheelers, especially scooters, dominated the EV market but the four wheelers made an impact too. All the existing car makers have promised to add new electric cars in 2022 and provide a sustainable option to the Indian buyers. MG Motor , Audi , Mercedes-Benz , Porsche and BMW showcased their electric cars this year and we hope that they will continue to do so in the New Year 2022.

We expect that these companies need to watch out for in 2022 in electric car segment

BMW

BMW launched its first electric car BMW iX in India this month and pledges to ramp up its electric vehicle portfolio in 2022. BMW iX was launched at an introductory price of ₹1,15,90,000 (ex-showroom) for BMW iX xDrive40. Two high-voltage batteries integrated in the floor have a combined capacity of 76.6 kWh and provide a range of up to 425 kilometres. The German luxury car maker said that in three months it will launch the MINI electric and in six months it will launch its first sedan electric, which is the i4.

MG Motor

MG Motor already has the ZS EV in this segment. MG ZS EV got average 700 bookings per month. It will bring the second EV which will be a futuristic car to the Indian market in the next financial year. Based on the global platform, the new EV will be developed and expected to be priced between Rs. 10 lakhs to Rs. 15 lakhs addressing the mass segment. The car will be customised to meet the Indian regulations. It will also undertake maximum possible localisation, which would include battery assembly and other parts. The company expects EVs to contribute to over 20% to its overall sales in next 2 years.

Audi

Audi India has launched 5 electric cars in the last 6 months. The Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. It has created an entire ecosystem for its customers. This included sales, after-sales, buyback, charging and overall ownership. Going by the current traction in the EV segment, we may see volumes of EVs more than tripling or quadrupling albeit on a low base. The direction of volumes and growth is very encouraging. And as a brand, it is moving towards complete electrification by 2033. The New Year 2022 might see Audi going full throttle in the electric car segment.

Porsche

Porsche also launched its first pure electric car Porsche Taycan in India and promises to add on in the New Year 2022. Porsche Taycan with the standard, single-deck 79.2 kWh battery, the entry-level model delivers up to 300 kW (408 PS) in overboost mode with launch control which increases to 350 kW (476 PS) with the optional two-deck 93.4 kWh battery plus. The car was priced at ₹1.5 crore (ex-showroom). Porsche emphasized that it will work on more electric cars in the near future so might expect it to launch an electric car in 2022.

Mercedes-Benz

The German car maker said that it had planned roadmap for the EV portfolio’s expansion in India. Till 2021 EQC was its sole EV in the Indian market, and going forward it will introduce some of the most advanced luxury EVs for its customers in India. In coming years it will launch most of the EVs in the global portfolio in India and aims a good market share by 2025.

