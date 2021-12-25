Companies to watch out for electric cars in New Year 2022

MG Motor already has the ZS EV in this segment. MG ZS EV got average 700 bookings per month. It will bring the second EV which will be a futuristic car to the Indian market in the next financial year. Based on the global platform, the new EV will be developed and expected to be priced between Rs. 10 lakhs to Rs. 15 lakhs addressing the mass segment. The car will be customised to meet the Indian regulations. It will also undertake maximum possible localisation, which would include battery assembly and other parts. The company expects EVs to contribute to over 20% to its overall sales in next 2 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}