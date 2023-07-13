Compensation cess: How it affects your utility vehicle buying plans

How will prices of models change?

The two clarifications will likely add a whole lot of UVs that escaped the 22% cess due to ambiguities in the definition into this cess. Large MUVs such as the Toyota Innova Crysta, as well as SUVs such as the Scorpio-N, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus (which have laden ground clearance of less than 170mm but unladen clearance of more than 170mm) among others will likely attract the 22% cess, on a par with full SUVs like the XUV700, instead of 20% as was the case earlier. Strong hybrids will continue to enjoy a 2% concession.