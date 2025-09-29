Complete buyer guide: Hyundai Creta variant-wise price details and EMI calculation after GST 2.0

The Hyundai Creta is the best-selling mid-size SUV in India. Since its launch, the SUV has become a leading revenue churner for the South Korean automaker. The Hyundai Creta has become an immensely popular SUV in the Indian passenger vehicle market owing to multiple factors, which include its premiumness, power-packed performance, an array of upmarket features, and, of course, the strong road presence through the stylish design. Within a short span after its launch, the Hyundai Creta has become immensely popular among Indian consumers across different tiers of the market. Now, with the GST price cut under the revised tax regime, the SUV has become a further appealing proposition for many consumers.
|Variant
|Price before GST cut (ex-showroom)
|Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)
|Price cut
|Hyundai Creta Petrol MT
|E MT
|₹11.11 lakh
|₹10.73 lakh
|₹38,000
|EX MT
|₹12.32 lakh
|₹11.90 lakh
|₹42,000
|EX (O) MT
|₹12.97 lakh
|₹12.52 lakh
|₹45,000
|S MT
|₹13.54 lakh
|₹13.07 lakh
|₹47,000
|S (O) MT
|₹14.47 lakh
|₹13.99 lakh
|₹48,000
|S (O) Knight MT
|₹14.62 lakh
|₹14.11 lakh
|₹51,000
|SX MT
|₹15.41 lakh
|₹14.94 lakh
|₹47,000
|SX Tech MT
|₹16.09 lakh
|₹15.69 lakh
|₹40,000
|SX Premium MT
|₹16.18 lakh
|₹15.78 lakh
|₹40,000
|SX (O) MT
|₹17.46 lakh
|₹16.86 lakh
|₹60,000
|SX (O) Knight MT
|₹17.61 lakh
|₹17 lakh
|₹61,000
|King MT
|₹17.89 lakh
|₹17.27 lakh
|₹62,000
|Hyundai Creta Petrol AT
|EX (O) CVT
|₹14.37 lakh
|₹13.88 lakh
|₹49,000
|S (O) CVT
|₹15.97 lakh
|₹15.44 lakh
|₹53,000
|S (O) Knight CVT
|₹16.12 lakh
|₹15.56 lakh
|₹56,000
|SX Tech CVT
|₹17.59 lakh
|₹17.14 lakh
|₹45,000
|SX Premium CVT
|₹17.68 lakh
|₹17.23 lakh
|₹45,000
|SX (O) CVT
|₹18.92 lakh
|₹18.27 lakh
|₹65,000
|SX (O) Knight CVT
|₹19.07 lakh
|₹18.41 lakh
|₹66,000
|King CVT
|₹19.35 lakh
|₹18.68 lakh
|₹67,000
|King Knight CVT
|₹19.49 lakh
|₹18.82 lakh
|₹67,000
|King Limited Edition CVT
|₹19.64 lakh
|₹18.97 lakh
|₹67,000
|SX (O) Turbo DCT
|₹20.19 lakh
|₹19.49 lakh
|₹70,000
|King Turbo DCT
|₹20.61 lakh
|₹19.90 lakh
|₹71,000
With the price cut under the GST 2.0 regime, the Hyundai Creta buyers can avail of a savings of up to ₹72,000, which is available in the King Knight AT and King Limited Edition AT models. The price cut amount on the Hyundai Creta ranges between ₹38,000 and ₹72,000, on the ex-showroom price, depending on the variants. Additionally, consumers can take advantage of the festive discounts and benefits, which vary across dealerships and regions.
|Variant
|Price before GST cut (ex-showroom)
|Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)
|Price cut
|Hyundai Creta diesel MT
|E MT
|₹12.69 lakh
|₹12.25 lakh
|₹44,000
|EX MT
|₹13.92 lakh
|₹13.44 lakh
|₹48,000
|EX (O) MT
|₹14.56 lakh
|₹14.06 lakh
|₹50,000
|S MT
|₹15 lakh
|₹14.48 lakh
|₹52,000
|S (O) MT
|₹16.05 lakh
|₹15.52 lakh
|₹53,000
|S (O) Knight MT
|₹16.20 lakh
|₹15.64 lakh
|₹56,000
|SX Tech MT
|₹17.68 lakh
|₹17.22 lakh
|₹46,000
|SX Premium MT
|₹17.77 lakh
|₹17.31 lakh
|₹46,000
|SX (O) MT
|₹19.05 lakh
|₹18.39 lakh
|₹66,000
|SX (O) Knight MT
|₹19.20 lakh
|₹18.53 lakh
|₹67,000
|King MT
|₹19.47 lakh
|₹18.80 lakh
|₹67,000
|Hyundai Creta Diesel AT
|EX (O) AT
|₹15.96 lakh
|₹15.41 lakh
|₹55,000
|S (O) AT
|₹17.55 lakh
|₹16.97 lakh
|₹58,000
|S (O) Knight AT
|₹17.70 lakh
|₹17.09 lakh
|₹61,000
|SX (O) AT
|₹20 lakh
|₹19.31 lakh
|₹69,000
|SX (O) Knight AT
|₹20.35 lakh
|₹19.65 lakh
|₹70,000
|King AT
|₹20.42 lakh
|₹19.72 lakh
|₹70,000
|King Knight AT
|₹20.77 lakh
|₹20.05 lakh
|₹72,000
|King Limited Edition AT
|₹20.92 lakh
|₹20.20 lakh
|₹72,000
With the GST price cuts effective, the starting price of the Hyundai Creta has come down to ₹10.73 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹11.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The base variant has received a price cut of ₹38,000.
If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Creta with a car loan, have you checked what your EMI amount per month would be depending on different rates of interest and repayment tenure? If not, here are some quick calculations for your convenience to understand how much you need to pay per month to repay the car loan.
|Interest rates
|Tenures
|EMI amount
|8%
|3 years
|₹31,336
|8%
|5 years
|₹20,276
|8.5%
|3 years
|₹31,568
|8.5%
|5 years
|₹20,517
|9%
|3 years
|₹31,800
|9%
|5 years
|₹20,758
|9.5%
|3 years
|₹32,033
|9.5%
|5 years
|₹21,002
|10%
|3 years
|₹32,267
|10%
|5 years
|₹21,247
The ex-showroom price of the base variant of the Hyundai Creta is ₹10.73 lakh (ex-showroom), after the GST cut became effective from September 22. The EMi calculations have been done with an estimate of a ₹10 lakh loan. The rates of interest considered in these calculations are 8%, 8.5%, 9%, 9.5% and 10%. The loan repayment tenures considered are three years and five years.
In case of 8% interest rate, the EMI amount for a ₹10 lakh car loan with a repayment tenure are ₹31,336 and ₹20,276, for three years and five years, respectively. In the case of an 8.5% interest rate, the amount is ₹31,568 and ₹20,517, respectively, for three and five years of repayment tenure.
