Complete buyer guide: Hyundai Creta variant-wise price details and EMI calculation after GST 2.0

The Hyundai Creta is the best-selling mid-size SUV in India. Since its launch, the SUV has become a leading revenue churner for the South Korean automaker. The Hyundai Creta has become an immensely popular SUV in the Indian passenger vehicle market owing to multiple factors, which include its premiumness, power-packed performance, an array of upmarket features, and, of course, the strong road presence through the stylish design. Within a short span after its launch, the Hyundai Creta has become immensely popular among Indian consumers across different tiers of the market. Now, with the GST price cut under the revised tax regime, the SUV has become a further appealing proposition for many consumers.

Variant Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut Hyundai Creta Petrol MT E MT ₹ 11.11 lakh ₹ 10.73 lakh ₹ 38,000 EX MT ₹ 12.32 lakh ₹ 11.90 lakh ₹ 42,000 EX (O) MT ₹ 12.97 lakh ₹ 12.52 lakh ₹ 45,000 S MT ₹ 13.54 lakh ₹ 13.07 lakh ₹ 47,000 S (O) MT ₹ 14.47 lakh ₹ 13.99 lakh ₹ 48,000 S (O) Knight MT ₹ 14.62 lakh ₹ 14.11 lakh ₹ 51,000 SX MT ₹ 15.41 lakh ₹ 14.94 lakh ₹ 47,000 SX Tech MT ₹ 16.09 lakh ₹ 15.69 lakh ₹ 40,000 SX Premium MT ₹ 16.18 lakh ₹ 15.78 lakh ₹ 40,000 SX (O) MT ₹ 17.46 lakh ₹ 16.86 lakh ₹ 60,000 SX (O) Knight MT ₹ 17.61 lakh ₹ 17 lakh ₹ 61,000 King MT ₹ 17.89 lakh ₹ 17.27 lakh ₹ 62,000 Hyundai Creta Petrol AT EX (O) CVT ₹ 14.37 lakh ₹ 13.88 lakh ₹ 49,000 S (O) CVT ₹ 15.97 lakh ₹ 15.44 lakh ₹ 53,000 S (O) Knight CVT ₹ 16.12 lakh ₹ 15.56 lakh ₹ 56,000 SX Tech CVT ₹ 17.59 lakh ₹ 17.14 lakh ₹ 45,000 SX Premium CVT ₹ 17.68 lakh ₹ 17.23 lakh ₹ 45,000 SX (O) CVT ₹ 18.92 lakh ₹ 18.27 lakh ₹ 65,000 SX (O) Knight CVT ₹ 19.07 lakh ₹ 18.41 lakh ₹ 66,000 King CVT ₹ 19.35 lakh ₹ 18.68 lakh ₹ 67,000 King Knight CVT ₹ 19.49 lakh ₹ 18.82 lakh ₹ 67,000 King Limited Edition CVT ₹ 19.64 lakh ₹ 18.97 lakh ₹ 67,000 SX (O) Turbo DCT ₹ 20.19 lakh ₹ 19.49 lakh ₹ 70,000 King Turbo DCT ₹ 20.61 lakh ₹ 19.90 lakh ₹ 71,000

With the price cut under the GST 2.0 regime, the Hyundai Creta buyers can avail of a savings of up to ₹72,000, which is available in the King Knight AT and King Limited Edition AT models. The price cut amount on the Hyundai Creta ranges between ₹38,000 and ₹72,000, on the ex-showroom price, depending on the variants. Additionally, consumers can take advantage of the festive discounts and benefits, which vary across dealerships and regions.

Variant Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut Hyundai Creta diesel MT E MT ₹ 12.69 lakh ₹ 12.25 lakh ₹ 44,000 EX MT ₹ 13.92 lakh ₹ 13.44 lakh ₹ 48,000 EX (O) MT ₹ 14.56 lakh ₹ 14.06 lakh ₹ 50,000 S MT ₹ 15 lakh ₹ 14.48 lakh ₹ 52,000 S (O) MT ₹ 16.05 lakh ₹ 15.52 lakh ₹ 53,000 S (O) Knight MT ₹ 16.20 lakh ₹ 15.64 lakh ₹ 56,000 SX Tech MT ₹ 17.68 lakh ₹ 17.22 lakh ₹ 46,000 SX Premium MT ₹ 17.77 lakh ₹ 17.31 lakh ₹ 46,000 SX (O) MT ₹ 19.05 lakh ₹ 18.39 lakh ₹ 66,000 SX (O) Knight MT ₹ 19.20 lakh ₹ 18.53 lakh ₹ 67,000 King MT ₹ 19.47 lakh ₹ 18.80 lakh ₹ 67,000 Hyundai Creta Diesel AT EX (O) AT ₹ 15.96 lakh ₹ 15.41 lakh ₹ 55,000 S (O) AT ₹ 17.55 lakh ₹ 16.97 lakh ₹ 58,000 S (O) Knight AT ₹ 17.70 lakh ₹ 17.09 lakh ₹ 61,000 SX (O) AT ₹ 20 lakh ₹ 19.31 lakh ₹ 69,000 SX (O) Knight AT ₹ 20.35 lakh ₹ 19.65 lakh ₹ 70,000 King AT ₹ 20.42 lakh ₹ 19.72 lakh ₹ 70,000 King Knight AT ₹ 20.77 lakh ₹ 20.05 lakh ₹ 72,000 King Limited Edition AT ₹ 20.92 lakh ₹ 20.20 lakh ₹ 72,000

With the GST price cuts effective, the starting price of the Hyundai Creta has come down to ₹10.73 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹11.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The base variant has received a price cut of ₹38,000.

Hyundai Creta: How much EMI do you need to pay? If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Creta with a car loan, have you checked what your EMI amount per month would be depending on different rates of interest and repayment tenure? If not, here are some quick calculations for your convenience to understand how much you need to pay per month to repay the car loan.

Interest rates Tenures EMI amount 8% 3 years ₹ 31,336 8% 5 years ₹ 20,276 8.5% 3 years ₹ 31,568 8.5% 5 years ₹ 20,517 9% 3 years ₹ 31,800 9% 5 years ₹ 20,758 9.5% 3 years ₹ 32,033 9.5% 5 years ₹ 21,002 10% 3 years ₹ 32,267 10% 5 years ₹ 21,247

The ex-showroom price of the base variant of the Hyundai Creta is ₹10.73 lakh (ex-showroom), after the GST cut became effective from September 22. The EMi calculations have been done with an estimate of a ₹10 lakh loan. The rates of interest considered in these calculations are 8%, 8.5%, 9%, 9.5% and 10%. The loan repayment tenures considered are three years and five years.