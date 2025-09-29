Subscribe

Complete buyer guide: Hyundai Creta variant-wise price details and EMI calculation after GST 2.0

Mainak Das
Updated29 Sep 2025, 04:47 PM IST
The Hyundai Creta is the best-selling mid-size SUV in India. Since its launch, the SUV has become a leading revenue churner for the South Korean automaker. The Hyundai Creta has become an immensely popular SUV in the Indian passenger vehicle market owing to multiple factors, which include its premiumness, power-packed performance, an array of upmarket features, and, of course, the strong road presence through the stylish design. Within a short span after its launch, the Hyundai Creta has become immensely popular among Indian consumers across different tiers of the market. Now, with the GST price cut under the revised tax regime, the SUV has become a further appealing proposition for many consumers.

VariantPrice before GST cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
Hyundai Creta Petrol MT
E MT 11.11 lakh 10.73 lakh 38,000
EX MT 12.32 lakh 11.90 lakh 42,000
EX (O) MT 12.97 lakh 12.52 lakh 45,000
S MT 13.54 lakh 13.07 lakh 47,000
S (O) MT 14.47 lakh 13.99 lakh 48,000
S (O) Knight MT 14.62 lakh 14.11 lakh 51,000
SX MT 15.41 lakh 14.94 lakh 47,000
SX Tech MT 16.09 lakh 15.69 lakh 40,000
SX Premium MT 16.18 lakh 15.78 lakh 40,000
SX (O) MT 17.46 lakh 16.86 lakh 60,000
SX (O) Knight MT 17.61 lakh 17 lakh 61,000
King MT 17.89 lakh 17.27 lakh 62,000
Hyundai Creta Petrol AT
EX (O) CVT 14.37 lakh 13.88 lakh 49,000
S (O) CVT 15.97 lakh 15.44 lakh 53,000
S (O) Knight CVT 16.12 lakh 15.56 lakh 56,000
SX Tech CVT 17.59 lakh 17.14 lakh 45,000
SX Premium CVT 17.68 lakh 17.23 lakh 45,000
SX (O) CVT 18.92 lakh 18.27 lakh 65,000
SX (O) Knight CVT 19.07 lakh 18.41 lakh 66,000
King CVT 19.35 lakh 18.68 lakh 67,000
King Knight CVT 19.49 lakh 18.82 lakh 67,000
King Limited Edition CVT 19.64 lakh 18.97 lakh 67,000
SX (O) Turbo DCT 20.19 lakh 19.49 lakh 70,000
King Turbo DCT 20.61 lakh 19.90 lakh 71,000

With the price cut under the GST 2.0 regime, the Hyundai Creta buyers can avail of a savings of up to 72,000, which is available in the King Knight AT and King Limited Edition AT models. The price cut amount on the Hyundai Creta ranges between 38,000 and 72,000, on the ex-showroom price, depending on the variants. Additionally, consumers can take advantage of the festive discounts and benefits, which vary across dealerships and regions.

VariantPrice before GST cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
Hyundai Creta diesel MT
E MT 12.69 lakh 12.25 lakh 44,000
EX MT 13.92 lakh 13.44 lakh 48,000
EX (O) MT 14.56 lakh 14.06 lakh 50,000
S MT 15 lakh 14.48 lakh 52,000
S (O) MT 16.05 lakh 15.52 lakh 53,000
S (O) Knight MT 16.20 lakh 15.64 lakh 56,000
SX Tech MT 17.68 lakh 17.22 lakh 46,000
SX Premium MT 17.77 lakh 17.31 lakh 46,000
SX (O) MT 19.05 lakh 18.39 lakh 66,000
SX (O) Knight MT 19.20 lakh 18.53 lakh 67,000
King MT 19.47 lakh 18.80 lakh 67,000
Hyundai Creta Diesel AT
EX (O) AT 15.96 lakh 15.41 lakh 55,000
S (O) AT 17.55 lakh 16.97 lakh 58,000
S (O) Knight AT 17.70 lakh 17.09 lakh 61,000
SX (O) AT 20 lakh 19.31 lakh 69,000
SX (O) Knight AT 20.35 lakh 19.65 lakh 70,000
King AT 20.42 lakh 19.72 lakh 70,000
King Knight AT 20.77 lakh 20.05 lakh 72,000
King Limited Edition AT 20.92 lakh 20.20 lakh 72,000

With the GST price cuts effective, the starting price of the Hyundai Creta has come down to 10.73 lakh (ex-showroom), down from 11.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The base variant has received a price cut of 38,000.

Hyundai Creta: How much EMI do you need to pay?

If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Creta with a car loan, have you checked what your EMI amount per month would be depending on different rates of interest and repayment tenure? If not, here are some quick calculations for your convenience to understand how much you need to pay per month to repay the car loan.

Interest ratesTenuresEMI amount
8%3 years 31,336
8%5 years 20,276
8.5%3 years 31,568
8.5%5 years 20,517
9%3 years 31,800
9%5 years 20,758
9.5%3 years 32,033
9.5%5 years 21,002
10%3 years 32,267
10%5 years 21,247

The ex-showroom price of the base variant of the Hyundai Creta is 10.73 lakh (ex-showroom), after the GST cut became effective from September 22. The EMi calculations have been done with an estimate of a 10 lakh loan. The rates of interest considered in these calculations are 8%, 8.5%, 9%, 9.5% and 10%. The loan repayment tenures considered are three years and five years.

In case of 8% interest rate, the EMI amount for a 10 lakh car loan with a repayment tenure are 31,336 and 20,276, for three years and five years, respectively. In the case of an 8.5% interest rate, the amount is 31,568 and 20,517, respectively, for three and five years of repayment tenure.

 
 
