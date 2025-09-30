Complete buyer guide: Hyundai Venue old vs new variant-wise price details & EMI calculation after GST 2.0

The Hyundai Venue is one of the best-selling sub-compact SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Despite tough competition from rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and others, the Hyundai Venue has been able to make a strong footprint in the segment. Since its launch, the Hyundai Venue has become a leading revenue churner for the South Korean auto giant, owing to its practicality, upmarket vibe, wide range of powertrain options, etc. Fuelling the sales numbers of this SUV further is the ever-increasing demand for utility vehicles in the country.

Hyundai Venue petrol variants Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut E MT ₹ 7.94 lakh ₹ 7.26 lakh ₹ 68,000 E Plus MT ₹ 8.32 lakh ₹ 7.61 lakh ₹ 71,000 S Plus MT ₹ 9.53 lakh ₹ 8.72 lakh ₹ 81,000 S (O) MT ₹ 10 lakh ₹ 9.15 lakh ₹ 85,000 S (O) Plus MT ₹ 10 lakh ₹ 9.15 lakh ₹ 85,000 S (O) Knight MT ₹ 10.35 lakh ₹ 9.46 lakh ₹ 89,000 S (O) Adventure MT ₹ 10.37 lakh ₹ 9.48 lakh ₹ 89,000 SX Executive MT ₹ 10.79 lakh ₹ 9.87 lakh ₹ 92,000 SX MT ₹ 11.18 lakh ₹ 10.22 lakh ₹ 96,000 SX Adventure MT ₹ 11.30 lakh ₹ 10.34 lakh ₹ 96,000 SX Knight MT ₹ 11.50 lakh ₹ 10.52 lakh ₹ 98,000 Executive Turbo MT ₹ 10 lakh ₹ 9.15 lakh ₹ 85,000 S (O) Turbo MT ₹ 10.84 lakh ₹ 9.92 lakh ₹ 92,000 SX (O) Turbo MT ₹ 12.56 lakh ₹ 11.49 lakh ₹ 1.07 lakh SX (O) Knight Turbo MT ₹ 12.74 lakh ₹ 11.65 lakh ₹ 1.09 lakh S (O) Turbo DCT ₹ 11.95 lakh ₹ 10.93 lakh ₹ 1.02 lakh SX (O) Turbo DCT ₹ 13.35 lakh ₹ 12.21 lakh ₹ 1.14 lakh SX (O) Knight Turbo DCT ₹ 13.45 lakh ₹ 12.31 lakh ₹ 1.14 lakh SX (O) Adventure Turbo DCT ₹ 13.47 lakh ₹ 12.32 lakh ₹ 1.15 lakh

The Hyundai Venue has so far achieved significant sales numbers in the country, surpassing 700,000 units by September 2025, following a 600,000 unit milestone in November 2024. Its best fiscal year was FY2024, with 128,897 units sold in total. Now, with the GST rate cut under the new tax regime, the Hyundai Venue has become cheaper than before, which is expected to boost the appeal of the sub-compact SUV further. Also, the festive season discounts and offers are expected to further boost the value proposition for the Venue.

Hyundai Venue diesel variants Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut S Plus MT ₹ 10.80 lakh ₹ 9.73 lakh ₹ 1.07 lakh SX MT ₹ 12.46 lakh ₹ 11.22 lakh ₹ 1.24 lakh SX (O) MT ₹ 13.38 lakh ₹ 12.05 lakh ₹ 1.33 lakh

Is this best time to buy Hyundai Venue? Following the GST rate cut, festive discounts and offers have made the Hyundai Venue more appealing for consumers. The SUV is slated to receive a new generation iteration in November 2025, in which the Venue will receive a host of design and feature updates. Ahead of that, consumers of this SUV rake in a better deal through negotiations.

Available in both petrol and diesel powertrain choices, the Hyundai Venue is available with a GST price cut benefit, ranging up to ₹1.33 lakh, applicable to the fully loaded SX (O) diesel MT trim. The petrol variants of the sub-compact SUV are available with GST price cuts ranging up to ₹1.15 lakh, which can be had with the top-spec SX (O) Adventure Turbo DCT variant of the Venue. The price cut spectrum varies across different trims of the Venue.

With the GST price cut, the Hyundai Venue is now available at a starting price of ₹7.26 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹7.94 lakh (ex-showroom), after a ₹68,000 price cut, which is the lowest across trims of the SUV. The turbocharged engine-powered model is available from ₹9.15 lakh (ex-showroom), while the DCT variants are now available from ₹10.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel variants of the Venue are now priced from ₹9.73 lakh (ex-showroom), after the GST rate cut.

Hyundai Venue: How much EMI do you need to pay? If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Venue with a car loan, here is a quick and comprehensive view of the EMI amount you have to pay per month. If you take a loan of ₹7 lakh to buy the Hyundai Venue, find below the monthly EMI amount you need to pay for repayment of the loan. The metrics used to calculate the monthly EMI amount include 8%, 8.5%, 9% and 9.5% interest rates; loan repayment tenures of three years and five years.

Rate of interest Loan repayment tenure Monthly EMI amount 8% 3 years ₹ 21,935 8% 5 years ₹ 14,193 8.5% 3 years ₹ 22,097 8.5% 5 years ₹ 14,362 9% 3 years ₹ 22,260 9% 5 years ₹ 14,531 9.5% 3 years ₹ 22,423 9.5% 5 years ₹ 14,701