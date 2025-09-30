Subscribe

Complete buyer guide: Hyundai Venue old vs new variant-wise price details & EMI calculation after GST 2.0

The Hyundai Venue has received a GST price cut ranging between 68,000 and 1.33 lakh, depending on variants.

Mainak Das
Updated30 Sep 2025, 11:56 AM IST
Advertisement
The Hyundai Venue has received a GST price cut ranging between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.33 lakh, depending on variants.
Personalised Offers on
Hyundai Venue
Check Offers
The Hyundai Venue has received a GST price cut ranging between ₹68,000 and ₹1.33 lakh, depending on variants.(Hyundai)

The Hyundai Venue is one of the best-selling sub-compact SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Despite tough competition from rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and others, the Hyundai Venue has been able to make a strong footprint in the segment. Since its launch, the Hyundai Venue has become a leading revenue churner for the South Korean auto giant, owing to its practicality, upmarket vibe, wide range of powertrain options, etc. Fuelling the sales numbers of this SUV further is the ever-increasing demand for utility vehicles in the country.

Advertisement
Hyundai Venue petrol variantsPrice before GST cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
E MT 7.94 lakh 7.26 lakh 68,000
E Plus MT 8.32 lakh 7.61 lakh 71,000
S Plus MT 9.53 lakh 8.72 lakh 81,000
S (O) MT 10 lakh 9.15 lakh 85,000
S (O) Plus MT 10 lakh 9.15 lakh 85,000
S (O) Knight MT 10.35 lakh 9.46 lakh 89,000
S (O) Adventure MT 10.37 lakh 9.48 lakh 89,000
SX Executive MT 10.79 lakh 9.87 lakh 92,000
SX MT 11.18 lakh 10.22 lakh 96,000
SX Adventure MT 11.30 lakh 10.34 lakh 96,000
SX Knight MT 11.50 lakh 10.52 lakh 98,000
Executive Turbo MT 10 lakh 9.15 lakh 85,000
S (O) Turbo MT 10.84 lakh 9.92 lakh 92,000
SX (O) Turbo MT 12.56 lakh 11.49 lakh 1.07 lakh
SX (O) Knight Turbo MT 12.74 lakh 11.65 lakh 1.09 lakh
S (O) Turbo DCT 11.95 lakh 10.93 lakh 1.02 lakh
SX (O) Turbo DCT 13.35 lakh 12.21 lakh 1.14 lakh
SX (O) Knight Turbo DCT 13.45 lakh 12.31 lakh 1.14 lakh
SX (O) Adventure Turbo DCT 13.47 lakh 12.32 lakh 1.15 lakh

The Hyundai Venue has so far achieved significant sales numbers in the country, surpassing 700,000 units by September 2025, following a 600,000 unit milestone in November 2024. Its best fiscal year was FY2024, with 128,897 units sold in total. Now, with the GST rate cut under the new tax regime, the Hyundai Venue has become cheaper than before, which is expected to boost the appeal of the sub-compact SUV further. Also, the festive season discounts and offers are expected to further boost the value proposition for the Venue.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Hyundai Venue

₹ 7.94 - 13.62 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Renault Kiger

₹ 6.3 - 11.3 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Skoda Kylaq

₹ 7.55 - 12.8 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Citroen Basalt X

₹ 9.42 - 12.89 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Hyundai Venue N Line

₹ 12.15 - 13.97 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra XUV 3XO

₹ 7.99 - 15.79 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
Hyundai Venue diesel variantsPrice before GST cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
S Plus MT 10.80 lakh 9.73 lakh 1.07 lakh
SX MT 12.46 lakh 11.22 lakh 1.24 lakh
SX (O) MT 13.38 lakh 12.05 lakh 1.33 lakh

Is this best time to buy Hyundai Venue?

Following the GST rate cut, festive discounts and offers have made the Hyundai Venue more appealing for consumers. The SUV is slated to receive a new generation iteration in November 2025, in which the Venue will receive a host of design and feature updates. Ahead of that, consumers of this SUV rake in a better deal through negotiations.

Advertisement

Available in both petrol and diesel powertrain choices, the Hyundai Venue is available with a GST price cut benefit, ranging up to 1.33 lakh, applicable to the fully loaded SX (O) diesel MT trim. The petrol variants of the sub-compact SUV are available with GST price cuts ranging up to 1.15 lakh, which can be had with the top-spec SX (O) Adventure Turbo DCT variant of the Venue. The price cut spectrum varies across different trims of the Venue.

With the GST price cut, the Hyundai Venue is now available at a starting price of 7.26 lakh (ex-showroom), down from 7.94 lakh (ex-showroom), after a 68,000 price cut, which is the lowest across trims of the SUV. The turbocharged engine-powered model is available from 9.15 lakh (ex-showroom), while the DCT variants are now available from 10.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel variants of the Venue are now priced from 9.73 lakh (ex-showroom), after the GST rate cut.

Advertisement

Hyundai Venue: How much EMI do you need to pay?

If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Venue with a car loan, here is a quick and comprehensive view of the EMI amount you have to pay per month. If you take a loan of 7 lakh to buy the Hyundai Venue, find below the monthly EMI amount you need to pay for repayment of the loan. The metrics used to calculate the monthly EMI amount include 8%, 8.5%, 9% and 9.5% interest rates; loan repayment tenures of three years and five years.

Rate of interestLoan repayment tenureMonthly EMI amount
8%3 years 21,935
8%5 years 14,193
8.5%3 years 22,097
8.5%5 years 14,362
9%3 years 22,260
9%5 years 14,531
9.5%3 years 22,423
9.5%5 years 14,701

In the case of 8% interest rate, the buyer has to pay 21,935 per month for a three-year tenure, while in the case of five years, the amount will be 14,193. For the same amount of loan and an 8.5% interest rate, the EMI amount will be 22,097 and 14,362, for repayment tenure of three years and five years, respectively. In case of 9% rate of interest, the monthly EMI amount will be 22,260 and 14,531, for a tenure of three years and five years, respectively. In case of a 9.5% interest rate, the amount will be 22,423 and 14,701, respectively, for three-year and five-year repayment tenure.

Advertisement
 
 
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsComplete buyer guide: Hyundai Venue old vs new variant-wise price details & EMI calculation after GST 2.0
Read Next Story