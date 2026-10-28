Concessional local FASTag pass to be available from November 1 2026: Who can get it? Documents required, eligibility

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced a concessional local pass for eligible private vehicle owners who live within 20 kilometers of a national highway toll plaza and are frequently using that route.

Under the new provision, vehicle owners can avail themselves of an annual FASTag pass at a fixed fee instead of paying toll charges on every trip. The concessional pass will be available from November 1, 2026.

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The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notified the changes on Monday, October 26, under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026.

How much do you have to pay for a local pass? The annual charge of the local FASTag pass will depend on whether the toll plaza is located within or outside municipal or local town limits:

₹ 1,500 per year: For eligible residents near toll plazas located outside municipal or local town limits.

For eligible residents near toll plazas located outside municipal or local town limits. ₹ 3,000 per year: For eligible residents near toll plazas located within municipal or local town limits. The government may revise these rates annually on April 1, the beginning of a new financial year, according to the official announcement.

For context, this new provision is different from the regular FASTag annual pass, which costs ₹3,075 for the 2026–27 financial year and allows eligible private cars, jeeps and vans to make up to 200 toll plaza crossings or use the pass for one full year, whichever comes first.

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Who are eligible to get a concessional local pass? To be eligible for the pass, an individual must own a non-commercial vehicle with a valid and functional FASTag registered for non-commercial use and must reside within 20 km of the designated toll plaza.

The concessional pass will be valid only for the particular fee plaza for which it is issued. Hence, it should not be confused with a nationwide annual pass that allows vehicles to cross toll plazas across India without paying extra charges.

The pass will not be available for travel on a national highway or expressway where toll collection follows a closed user fee collection system. In addition to that, the new FASTag pass will also not be issued if a service road or alternative route is available for use, as per official guidelines.

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Eligible people can choose between the existing monthly pass and the new annual local pass. The pass is not transferable and cannot be used at any other toll plaza, as mentioned above.

How to get the pass, documents required The local pass will be available at eligible toll plazas from November 1. It can also be purchased through the Rajmarg Yatra app from December 1, 2026.

The official government announcement has mentioned the eligibility conditions but it did not provide a separate list of documents that need to be submitted while applying for a concessional local pass.

Here are some basic documents that applicants should keep ready:

Vehicle registration certificate: To verify the vehicle’s registration details.

To verify the vehicle’s registration details. Valid FASTag: It should be active and linked to a non-commercial vehicle.

It should be active and linked to a non-commercial vehicle. Address proof: Documents such as Aadhaar card to establish that the vehicle owner lives within 20 km of the toll plaza, if required.

Documents such as Aadhaar card to establish that the vehicle owner lives within 20 km of the toll plaza, if required. Vehicle registration number and linked details: These may be needed during the application and verification process. The exact documents and verification steps required are expected to be know once the facility becomes available. The list mentioned above is not an official document checklist, but can be kept as an early preparation.

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About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.