Confused about FASTag KYV? Everything explained

If you suddenly find your car's FASTag has stopped working at a toll plaza, you are not alone. Many car owners have started facing similar problems in recent days, and the key reason behind this is the KYV (Know Your Vehicle) verification process. According to the mandate by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the vehicles that come with FASTag affixed have to complete the KYV. This has created quite some disruptions for many vehicle owners. Now, the NHAI has simplified this process to prevent such disruptions in the future.

Here is a quick explainer on the FASTag KYV process.

FASTag KYV: What is it? The FASTag KYV process is essentially a verification system of the vehicle and its FASTag to ensure every FASTag sticker is correctly linked to the designated vehicle. The car owner must upload the vehicle's Registration Certificate (RC) and a photo of their vehicle to confirm the tag is properly affixed. The process is meant to prevent misuse of the tag, especially by commercial vehicle owners.

However, with many private car owners facing this issue, NHAI has amended the process.

FASTag KYV: What has changed? Now, users don't need to upload multiple photos. The users now need to upload only a front image of the car showing the registration plate and FASTag on the windshield. The system will automatically fetch RC details from the Vahan database when the vehicle number is entered. Also, FASTag services will not be suspended immediately even if KYV is incomplete. Instead, the vehicle owner will receive SMS reminders to complete the KYV. If the owner has multiple vehicles linked to his or her mobile number, the owner can now select which one to verify. Under the amended rule, if the owner faces trouble uploading documents, the issuing bank must contact him or her and help complete the process.

FASTag KYV: How to do it? To complete the FASTag KYV, the vehicle owner needs to visit the official portal: https://fastag.ihmcl.com and log in with the registered mobile number linked to the vehicle's FASTag. He or she needs to upload the required front image of the car with the number plate and FASTag visible, and check if the vehicle's RC details appear automatically. Then the owner needs to confirm and submit the KYV request.