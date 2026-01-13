Confused with ⁠KTM RC 160? Top 3 alternatives to consider at similar price

KTM RC 160 was launched in India at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), as the brand's most affordable faired sportbike in the country. The KTM RC 160 comes bearing the legacy of the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer's legacy of big sportbikes, but offers the package at an affordable pricing. While the motorcycle with its affordable price tag aims the young generation buyers, the availability of wider range of options offer the consumers to pick a product as per their preferences.

If you are interested in the KTM RC 160, but yet to finalise on this, here are your other options to consider, which come priced in the same range. Here is a quick look at your three other best alternatives.

Yamaha R15 M The Yamaha R15 M is the most competitive product against the newly launched KTM RC 160. It is essentially a more premium, feature-packed version of the Yamaha R15 V4. This sportbike carries the legacy of the bigger Yamaha sportbikes. It shares the core engine of the R15 V4. It comes carrying exclusive MotoGP-inspired elements like golden calipers, sporty graphics, along with standard tech like a color TFT screen, LED indicators, and a quick shifter. It is priced at ₹1.81 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it slightly cheaper than KTM RC 160.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z If you are not comfortable with forward leaning riding stance generally associated with the Yamaha R15 or KTM RC 160, and seek more practicality in terms of ergonomics without compromising on the power-packed performance, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is one option to consider. Priced at ₹1.94 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a bit high compared to the KTM RC 160, this naked streetfighter offers punchy performance, with more power than RC 160.