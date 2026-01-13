Confused with ⁠KTM RC 160? Top 3 alternatives to consider at similar price

KTM RC 160 was launched in India at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), as the brand's most affordable faired sportbike in the country. The KTM RC 160 comes bearing the legacy of the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer's legacy of big sportbikes, but offers the package at an affordable pricing. While the motorcycle with its affordable price tag aims the young generation buyers, the availability of wider range of options offer the consumers to pick a product as per their preferences.

Advertisement

If you are interested in the KTM RC 160, but yet to finalise on this, here are your other options to consider, which come priced in the same range. Here is a quick look at your three other best alternatives.

Yamaha R15 M The Yamaha R15 M is the most competitive product against the newly launched KTM RC 160. It is essentially a more premium, feature-packed version of the Yamaha R15 V4. This sportbike carries the legacy of the bigger Yamaha sportbikes. It shares the core engine of the R15 V4. It comes carrying exclusive MotoGP-inspired elements like golden calipers, sporty graphics, along with standard tech like a color TFT screen, LED indicators, and a quick shifter. It is priced at ₹1.81 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it slightly cheaper than KTM RC 160.

Advertisement

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z If you are not comfortable with forward leaning riding stance generally associated with the Yamaha R15 or KTM RC 160, and seek more practicality in terms of ergonomics without compromising on the power-packed performance, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is one option to consider. Priced at ₹1.94 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a bit high compared to the KTM RC 160, this naked streetfighter offers punchy performance, with more power than RC 160.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 If you are not a speed junkie seeking thrill of riding with the twist of throttle, and more of a person who loves relaxed and leisure riding, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is one of the most appealing product at this price range. Priced slightly higher at ₹1.87 lakh (ex-showroom), the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is a tried and tested machine that has a lot of takers, thanks to its old-school simple design philosophy, powerful 350 cc engine. Now, the motorcycle comes with advanced tech like dual channel ABS, which enhance its trustworthiness on the road further.