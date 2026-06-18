Conglomerates’ auto arms deepen AI deployment with group's IT biz, global partners help

New Delhi: Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are deepening their deployment of artificial intelligence across their automotive operations, drawing on group technology arms and global partners as the rivals jockey for the number two spot in India's passenger vehicle market.
Tata Motors PV used AI tools to scan over 1.6 billion social media posts, videos and online conversations, tracking how its products and brand are perceived, the company said in its annual report this week. The automaker is leaning on group firms Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Elxsi, as well as Jaguar Land Rover's partnership with Nvidia, for next-generation driver-assistance systems.
Mahindra's automotive business expects its AI strategy to generate ₹4,000 crore (about $480 million) in additional revenue this financial year, backed by Mahindra.AI, an internal unit the group set up in 2024. Group chief executive officer Anish Shah told analysts on a 5 May earnings call that AI-driven customer conversations for the new XUV 7XO drove 17,000 test rides in January, calling it ‘pure incremental revenue’.