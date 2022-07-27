NEW DELHI : The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Tuesday said it has issued notices to as many as five electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, taking suo moto cognizance of safety-related concerns.

This comes after ministry of road transport and highways asked electric scooter makers including Ola Electric, Pure EV and Okinawa to explain why they should not be penalized for a spate of fires — some of them deadly— caused by faulty batteries.

“We took suo moto cognizance. We sent notice to the companies and asked them why these incidents happened and why we should not take action against them under unfair trade practice. We have sent notices to 4-5 companies. There are other ministries involved in this too, and they have also taken action. We have also asked for the report of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO)’s investigation," CCPA chief commissioner Nidhi Khare told reporters.

The CCPA has the authority to order the recalling of goods or withdrawal of services in case it finds companies violating consumer rights. Road transport minister Nitin Gadkari on 21 July told the parliament that his ministry has served notices to CEOs and MDs of manufacturers of electric scooters that have caught fire recently.

The government sprang to action after several electric scooters caught fire, leading to several injuries and at least one death. The Centre also formed two committees after several battery-powered scooters went up in flames this year. The panel investigating the fire incidents found the electric two-wheeler makers used faulty batteries.

The second panel was set up to recommend battery-testing criteria.The country currently has over 1.33 million EVs, according to the e-vahan portal of the transport and highway ministry. Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra are the leaders in terms of EV adoption with 337,000, 156,000 and 116,000 EVs plying their streets.On 19 July, the union ministry of heavy industries, citing data from the e-vahan portal, said that there is no downtrend in the sale of EVs.

Queries sent to Ola Electric, Pure EV, and Okinawa remained unanswered till press time.