The Centre sprang into action after electric scooters caught fire, leading to several injuries and at least one death
NEW DELHI : The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Tuesday said it has issued notices to as many as five electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, taking suo moto cognizance of safety-related concerns.