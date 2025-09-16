Consumers show growing preference for automated vehicle testing

Consumers are showing a marked preference for stringent automated vehicle testing over testing at regional transport offices (RTOs).

In 2025, one in four vehicle testing appointments was for automatic testing centres, as shown by data available on the Parivahan Analytics and Reporting Portal, operated by the road ministry. Last year, 1 in 10 appointments was for automatic testing.

Newer and more advanced vehicle testing methods are gaining importance because of India's decarbonization drive and crackdown on end-of-life vehicles.

Older vehicles undergo routine tests to determine whether they have reached the end-of-life stage. At automated testing centres, checks related to emissions and braking, for instance, can be used to classify vehicles as end-of-life units.

Introduced in 2021, automated testing centres have steadily gained traction. In the first two years, they conducted only a single-digit number of fitness tests, but by 2023, the figure had surged to nearly 50,000—roughly one in every 100 tests.

More than 1.27 million fitness tests were conducted at automated testing centres in 2025, up approximately 150% from the roughly 485,000 such tests conducted in 2024, the data showed.

Backed by newer and cleaner powertrains, India's automotive testing market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.32% from $149.29 million in 2024 to $243.75 million by 2032, according to an August 2025 assessment by DataM Intelligence.

The portal showed there are 144 automated testing centres in the country, as against more than 1,300 RTOs.

The policy push Inside an automated testing centre, an automatic camera scans the vehicle number plate, chassis number, and registration details. The staff then visually inspects the vehicle, after which it undergoes three major tests. The first maps the vehicle's emissions, horn sound levels, and speedometer accuracy. The second test involves braking and suspension, while the third checks the steering angle and headlamps.

The increasing consumer preference for these centres comes as the government is using various policy measures—from incentives for cleaner automobiles to strict emission norms—to decarbonize India's road transport, which, according to the International Energy Agency, is responsible for about 12% of the country's greenhouse gas emissions.

The government is also promoting vehicle scrapping through various policies and initiatives. For instance, under the Centre's scheme to cut the upfront cost of an electric truck—PM E-Drive—a consumer has to scrap a diesel truck to buy a new electric truck at a lower price.

Simultaneously, there is also a policy push towards reducing end-of-life vehicles, which are typically petrol vehicles older than 15 years, and diesel ones older than a decade.