Electric mobility brand Corrit Electric today announced the launch of their first production facility for the Hover scooter in Greater Noida. Established in 2021, the brand unveiled their first indigenously produced fat tyre electric bike; Hover scooter, in October last year. Ramping up their offering, the newly launched facility is equipped to manufacture one Hover scooter every 45 minutes.

Corrit Electric has raised the seed capital in November through undisclosed investors. The raised funds are being used for furnishing its first production facility based out of Greater Noida, UP.

The current facility is set over 15,000 sq.ft and has the capacity to produce over 1000 units/month. Company is further planning to raise its Series-A round this quarter and launch two more variants by next quarter besides moving to an even bigger facility.

With a range of over 100 kms and a charging time of 200 minutes, the Hover scooter is available in every colour of your choosing. The two-wheeler comes with tubeless tires, dual shock absorbers, and a 250 kg load-carrying capacity. Corrit Electric also offers a variety of easy ownership options.

Mayur Misra, Co-Founder, Corrit Electric, said, “The Indian audience is a lot more conscious about the way they move today. We are proud to say that Hover has received overwhelming support and interest from people across the country. To further ensure seamless bike production, we have set up a state-of-the-art factory in Greater Noida, ensuring fast, safe and indigenous production. While EV’s are picking up in the country, we are proud to say The Hover Scooter is unlike any other from the same segment in looks and performance equally."

