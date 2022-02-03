Corrit Electric starts production facility for fat tyre e-scooter, plans two new variants

Mayur Misra, Co-Founder, Corrit Electric, said, “The Indian audience is a lot more conscious about the way they move today. We are proud to say that Hover has received overwhelming support and interest from people across the country. To further ensure seamless bike production, we have set up a state-of-the-art factory in Greater Noida, ensuring fast, safe and indigenous production. While EV’s are picking up in the country, we are proud to say The Hover Scooter is unlike any other from the same segment in looks and performance equally."