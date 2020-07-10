Covid-19 impact: Mercedes Benz reports sales of only 2,948 units during Jan-Jun

Mercedes Benz India Pvt ltd- country’s largest premium passenger vehicle manufacturer – on Friday announced sales of only 2,948 vehicles in the January to June period due to disruptions related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The sales numbers are not comparable with the corresponding period in the last fiscal since production and retail operations were hampered by lockdown measures taken by the union and the state governments to contain the spread of the virus.

Mercedes Benz India Pvt ltd- country’s largest premium passenger vehicle manufacturer – on Friday announced sales of only 2,948 vehicles in the January to June period due to disruptions related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The sales numbers are not comparable with the corresponding period in the last fiscal since production and retail operations were hampered by lockdown measures taken by the union and the state governments to contain the spread of the virus.

According to Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive, MercedesBenz India, the company is glad to witness a slow movement from previous months and expects this trend to gather momentum. However, the luxury carmaker said recovery will be slow and it currently expects customer sentiments to revive going forward even though the market conditions would continue to remain challenging.

According to Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive, MercedesBenz India, the company is glad to witness a slow movement from previous months and expects this trend to gather momentum. However, the luxury carmaker said recovery will be slow and it currently expects customer sentiments to revive going forward even though the market conditions would continue to remain challenging. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

“Running out of some of the key BS-4 volume models and also Covid-19-related restrictions led to sales challenges in the first half. However, we will further grow our product portfolio in the next couple of months. The availability of BS6 volume models, launch of new models combined with an expected revival of customer sentiments should help create demand," added Schwenk.

Vehicle manufacturers had to close their factories and showrooms from March 22, following the lockdown announced by the union and state governments to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company, however, in the meantime has been working with its suppliers and dealers to create standard operating procedures (SOPs) that need to be followed once manufacturing and retail operations started.

“In view of the current situation, Mercedes-Benz India has strengthened its online offering. As part of its online sales focus, Mercedes-Benz India has been offering a completely online customer journey experience. The company has been collaborating closely with its retail partners to offer the best customer experience to Mercedes-Benz customers," the company said in a statement.