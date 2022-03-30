Covid 4th wave: Shanghai tightens lockdown amid Omicron BA.2 surge, 5 points

Covid 4th wave: Shanghai tightens lockdown amid Omicron BA.2 surge, 5 points1 min read . 05:16 PM IST
The city is on the third day of a lockdown that the officials have imposed by dividing the city roughly along the Huangpu River
Despite the global decline in reported cases, China locked down Shanghai this week to try to curb an omicron outbreak that has caused the country's biggest wave of disease since the virus was first detected in Wuhan in 2019.
Authorities began locking down some western areas of Shanghai two days ahead of schedule, as new COVID-19 cases in China's most populous city jumped by a third despite stringent measures already in place to try to stop the virus spreading.
The city is on the third day of a lockdown that the officials have imposed by dividing the city roughly along the Huangpu River, splitting the historic centre west of the river from the eastern financial and industrial district of Pudong to allow for staggered mass tests.
On Wednesday Shanghai reported a record 5,656 asymptomatic COVID cases and 326 symptomatic cases for March 29, up from 4,381 new asymptomatic cases and 96 new cases with symptoms for the prior day. Shanghai authorities told a press conference on Wednesday that since the lockdown began on Monday they had conducted 9.1 million nucleic acid tests.
Across mainland China, the daily numbers of new local infections in the past two weeks were much higher than those seen in the first two months this year, marking the biggest wave since the 2020 surge centred on Wuhan.
China's "dynamic clearance" approach means it aims to clear all cases, and all people who test positive are sent to central quarantine centres or hospitals. Close contacts and neighbours must quarantine at home.
