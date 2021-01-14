Covid fails to dampen demand for premium SUVs, hatchbacks

“In 2020, Hyundai has ended the year as the leader of the utility vehicle segment for the first time in its history. Creta is now the highest selling SUV in the country. The diesel engine variants are almost 60% of the total sales of Creta. It is more than 30% in vehicles such as Venue and Verna" he said. “In hatchbacks also there is increased demand for premium vehicles whose share has gone up from 12.3% to 13% last year. Hence, there is higher demand for our new i20," Garg added.