MUMBAI : Shares of automobile companies dropped between 2% and 10% in Monday’s session after reporting zero domestic sales in April due to the nationwide lockdown. Nifty Auto index closed 7.21% lower while the benchmark Nifty tumbled to 5.74% to close at 9,293.5 points.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) closed down 8.29% at ₹4914.45 apiece on NSE. The country’s largest carmaker reported zero domestic sales in April 2020, but managed to export 632 units last month after operations resumed at the Mundra Port in Gujarat.

Mumbai-based Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) ended 1.51% lower at ₹346.90. The company sold 733 vehicles in the export market during April 2020 as against 2,118 units sold in the corresponding period last year, falling 65% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Tata Motors Ltd closed nearly 10% lower at ₹84.5 apiece on the NSE. The auto giant has stopped reporting monthly wholesales and has switched to quarterly figures.

According to the analysts, even after the lockdown ends, recovery for the sector would be very slow as the economic sentiment is seen poor.

“Given the early trends, we are yet not as sure of how the recovery will vary by the region. Even if we recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the economic impact is bound to cause ripples for months to come. In addition, the severe hit to the tourism sector and fall in foreign remittances will potentially have an adverse effect on the economies," analysts at Dolat Capital said.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd, country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, too reported nil domestic sales for April. It saw share price declining by 7.6% to close at ₹2000.70 on Monday. An ICICI Securities report points out that in post-covid-19 world, enhanced awareness around social distancing and apprehension around usage of congested public transport are seen acting as a tailwind for lower ticket priced means of private transport, including 75cc-125cc bikes.

An ICICI Securities report points out that in post-covid-19 world, enhanced awareness around social distancing and apprehension around usage of congested public transport are seen acting as a tailwind for lower ticket priced means of private transport, including 75cc-125cc bikes.

“Consequently, Hero’s leadership in entry level motorcycles leave it well placed to capitalize on this opportunity," the report said.

Bajaj Auto Ltd tumbled 6.91% to end at ₹2,442.15. The company managed to export 32,009 units of two-wheelers and 5,869 units of the three-wheelers in the month under review even as the domestic sales remained nil.

The company, which resumed operations at its Waluj plant in Aurangabad, has started opening dealerships in green zones. “The company believes that rural two-wheeler demand recovery will precede urban two-wheeler demand recovery," the ICICI securities report said.

TVS Motor Company slipped 5.45% to ₹310.45 apiece. The company shipped 8,134 two-wheelers and 1,506 three-wheelers in April after resuming operations at its Chennai facilty.

Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd, which reported that it sold 91 Royal Enfield motorcycles in April, fell 6.52% to close at ₹13,748.80. “Royal Enfield will continue to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate action as per regulatory and administrative guidance," the company said in a regulatory filing on May 1.

A BNP Paribas report suggests that the BSVI price hike could hit passenger vehicles by 7% and two-wheelers by 18% in FY21. “We see demand being pushed out by at least two years," the report said.

