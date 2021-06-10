Covid second wave hits PV retail sales for the second straight month in May

NEW DELHI : Exponential surge in cases of covid-19 across the country, and the consequent lockdown measures by states, led to a sharp decline in sales of automobiles across categories for the second consecutive month in May.

Showroom sales of passenger vehicles (PV) decreased by 58.96% on a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis to just 85,733 units during the month, according to sales data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) on Thursday. Vehicle sales were hit initially by lockdown measures imposed in Maharashtra to contain the spread of covid-19 and similar measures were implemented in other parts of the country as well in the second half of April, which further impacted sales.

Vehicle sales are usually compared on a corresponding basis, but in the March to May period last year, automakers had to close down factories and showrooms, as the Union government imposed stringent nationwide lockdown. Subsequently, operations remained suspended till the first week of May and, in some cases, early June.

According to Vinkesh Gulati, president, Fada, the second wave of covid has left the entire country devastated as there may not be a single household which did not get affected. Apart from urban markets, this time, even rural areas were badly hit, and most states were under lockdown in May.

“Auto retail fraternity is in dire need of support. While a handful of OEMs (Tata Motors-CV, Renault, Bharat Benz and HMSI) have announced financial help to their channel partners, others are yet to do so. Hence, Fada humbly requests all those OEMs which have still not announced any financial assistance to kindly do it urgently," added Gulati.

The sudden surge in cases of covid has also taken a toll on manufacturing and construction activity which impacted sales of commercial vehicles as volumes declined by a whopping 65.91% m-o-m to just 17,534 units.

Registration of two-wheelers also fell by 52.52% m-o-m to 410,757 units in May as spread of covid-19 infections in rural areas led to a sharp fall in customer sentiment during the marriage season. Demand for two-wheelers, especially in the entry-level segment, has been softening in the past few months due to increase in prices of vehicles and resumption of public transport.

Overall vehicle sales declined by 54.79% to 535,855 units in May.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.