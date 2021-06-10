Covid second wave hits PV retail sales for the second straight month in May

Showroom sales of passenger vehicles (PV) decreased by 58.96% on a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis to just 85,733 units during the month, according to sales data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) on Thursday. Vehicle sales were hit initially by lockdown measures imposed in Maharashtra to contain the spread of covid-19 and similar measures were implemented in other parts of the country as well in the second half of April, which further impacted sales.

