Covid surge: Passenger vehicle wholesales down for second straight month in May

NEW DELHI: Factory dispatches of passenger vehicles slumped 66% sequentially to 88,045 units in May, marking the second straight month of decline, amid fresh lockdowns across states following a vicious second wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

The decline was driven by a 70.5% drop in sales of passenger cars to 41,536 units and a 58.5% fall in utility vehicles sales to 45,158 units in May, according to sales data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday.

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest car maker, reported a 74.2% month-on-month decline in sales to 35,293 units in May. While, the country’s second largest vehicle manufacturer, Hyundai Motor India, reported a 49% drop in dispatches to 25,001 units.

Tata Motors saw wholesales fall 39.5% to 15,181 units while Mahindra and Mahindra’s dispatches dropped 56.2% to 8,002 passenger vehicles last month.

A fresh surge in coronavirus cases during March-April led to various states announcing lockdowns, beginning with Maharashtra and followed by Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, among others.

Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hyundai and others either stopped production or reduced output significantly. Some like Bajaj Auto, however, continued to operate with limited capacity to meet export orders. Following a steady drop in infections thereafter, especially in northern and southern India, most automakers resumed operations in the middle of May.

Vehicle sales are usually compared on a year-on-year basis but in April last year, automakers had to close down their factories and showrooms, as the union government had imposed a stringent nationwide lockdown from 18 March, 2020. Operations had remained suspended till the first week of May and in some cases till early June, 2020.

Wholesale of two-wheelers of fell by 52.5% sequentially in May 2021 to 410,757 units as this time around the infections spread to rural areas as well, hitting customer sentiment hard amid the wedding season. Dispatches of motorcycles fell 55.7% to 295297 units, while scooters sales dropped 83.6% to 50,394 units.

Demand for two-wheelers, especially in the entry-level segment, has been softening over the past few months due to an increase in vehicle prices and resumption of public transport.

Siam did not share commercial vehicle wholesales data for May.

The data for May is in line with the retail sales data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations on Thursday. Showroom sales of passenger vehicles declined 59% to 85,733 units, while that of motorcycles and scooters dropped 52.5% to 410,757.

“We witnessed a steep and unexpected surge in the Covid cases in the country from March end. This intensified in May over April, due to which there were restrictions and lockdowns in various parts of the country. This impacted the auto sales and production in May as overall sentiments turned negative. CVs and PVs were heavily hurt in this month than tractors and 2Ws. Fear factor played very strongly in the month, thus resulting customers to stay at home thus impacting retail sales," said analysts of LKP securities.

