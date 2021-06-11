Covid surge: Passenger vehicle wholesales down for second straight month in May

“We witnessed a steep and unexpected surge in the Covid cases in the country from March end. This intensified in May over April, due to which there were restrictions and lockdowns in various parts of the country. This impacted the auto sales and production in May as overall sentiments turned negative. CVs and PVs were heavily hurt in this month than tractors and 2Ws. Fear factor played very strongly in the month, thus resulting customers to stay at home thus impacting retail sales," said analysts of LKP securities.