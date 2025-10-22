Cracked windshield? Here’s how to prevent it from happening to your car. Top 5 tips to follow

During a road trip recently, I found my car windshield had cracked suddenly, which became a major point of concern I was travelling with my family and through some regions where finding a workshop was not easy. The windshield protects the car's occupants from the windblast, rain, debris, etc. A damaged or cracked windshield means that the car's cabin and the occupants are becoming exposed to safety threats. While in the case of a crack, you can repair or replace the windshield, here are some key tips to follow to protect the windshield from developing cracks or damage.

Keep a safe following distance Whenever you are travelling on the highways, make sure to maintain a safe following distance from other vehicles, especially large vehicles like trucks and buses. This is crucial to avoid being hit by debris thrown by other vehicles. Tyres of vehicles often throw tiny debris in different directions due to friction. Such debris hitting the windshield at high speeds could result in a crack. Also, debris falling from a truck's cargo bed can cause damage to the windshield.

Drive cautiously on gravel and construction roads Try to avoid driving on gravel or roads where construction work is going on. If you must drive on those roads, make sure to drive slowly to prevent rocks from hitting your car's windshield, as those can be disastrous for the glass.

Park the car in the shade Sunlight and temperature play key roles in windshield damage. Direct sunlight increases the temperature of the windshield, and extreme temperature fluctuations can result in cracks on the glass. If the difference in temperatures between the exterior and interior of the vehicle is extreme, it could result in a crack on the windshield, as the heat results in expansion of the glass and the cold contracts the glass.

Install a windshield protection film Just like using a screen protector for a phone to save the glass, installing a windshield protection film could help protect the glass from damage, in case of minor hits. The windshield protection film is a clear film that acts as a barrier against rocks and debris. Some high-end windshield protection films come with self-healing properties, which absorb the minor hits from rocks and debris and heal themselves automatically.

