Crayon Motors launches low-speed e-scooter Snow+. Know its price, features

Crayon Motors launches low-speed e-scooter Snow+. Know its price, features1 min read . 09:42 PM IST
- Snow+ is designed for light mobility needs
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Crayon Motors has announced the introduction of the Snow+ electric scooter in Indian markets. The low-speed electric two-wheeler comes at Rs. 64,000 in four colors; Fiery Red, Sunshine Yellow, Classic Grey and Super white. The scooters come with 2 years warranty. Snow+ is designed for light mobility needs. The top speed of the electric scooter is 25kmph speed and does not require a driving license or registration.
Crayon Motors has announced the introduction of the Snow+ electric scooter in Indian markets. The low-speed electric two-wheeler comes at Rs. 64,000 in four colors; Fiery Red, Sunshine Yellow, Classic Grey and Super white. The scooters come with 2 years warranty. Snow+ is designed for light mobility needs. The top speed of the electric scooter is 25kmph speed and does not require a driving license or registration.
It comes with high efficiency 250-Watt BLDC motor that offers a peak power output for cruising at its top speed. Designed with the tubeless tyres and disk brake, the e-scooter ensures 155 mm ground clearance for stress-free rides on bumpy roads.
It comes with high efficiency 250-Watt BLDC motor that offers a peak power output for cruising at its top speed. Designed with the tubeless tyres and disk brake, the e-scooter ensures 155 mm ground clearance for stress-free rides on bumpy roads.
The electric scooter Snow+ also offers several additional features such as a digital speedometer, central locking, USB charging for mobile, central locking and anti-theft and navigation (GPS). It comes with a large boot space and hence could be ideal for last-mile delivery applications.
“Customers remain at the heart of all that we do. We are thrilled to introduce Snow+ in the Indian markets. We began with low-speed e-scooters and are progressing towards high-speed. Low-speed e-scooters are a reasonable purchase for riders' daily commutes within the city. Customers' expectations are met by these scooters, which provide them with a cost-effective and pleasurable travel experience with no fuss," Mayank Jain – Co-founder & Director, Crayon Motors.
Crayon Motors has partnered with leading financing firms to provide a diverse selection of financing alternatives, including Bajaj Finserv, Manappuram Finance, IDFC First, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zest Money, ShopSe, and Paytail, among others. Snow+ is available at 100 retail locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, among many other states.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!