Creta can’t carry Hyundai forever; Korean giant risks losing No. 2 spot in India
Ayaan Kartik 11 min read 02 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Long, long ago, it had the Santro. And now it has the Creta. But aside from this mid-size SUV, none of Hyundai’s vehicles is making much headway in India today. And that has pushed it down the rankings this year. Can the carmaker make a comeback?
New Delhi: The mood at Hyundai Motor India Ltd’s office in Gurugram isn’t exactly upbeat today. Passenger vehicle sales data for June were released on 1 July. And for the South Korean carmaker, once the No. 2 in India by some distance, it once again made for dismal reading.
