Home >Auto News >Creta-based SUV Hyundai Alcazar: From launch date in India to design, what we know so far

Creta-based SUV Hyundai Alcazar: From launch date in India to design, what we know so far

The vehicle has also been spotted on Indian roads various times under camouflage
1 min read . 10:24 AM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The Alcazar will compete with the likes of MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV 500 and even the recently launched Tata Safari
  • Alcazar’s front profile is expected to be similar to Creta with the sleek DRLs on top and a similar-looking headlamp cluster

During the last week of February, Hyundai revealed that it will be launching a new SUV in India and unlike most of its current offerings, the company is expected to launch a seven-seater SUV. The SUV is expected to feature a design language similar to the Hyundai Creta, the company’s popular 5-seater SUV.

The new Hyundai Alcazar is expected to break cover on 6 April. The global debut will happen in India. When launched, the Alcazar will compete with the likes of MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV 500 and even the recently launched Tata Safari. The new SUV will be ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made First for India’ according to S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

In terms of exterior design, Alcazar’s front profile is expected to be similar to Creta with the sleek DRLs on top and a similar-looking headlamp cluster. The most definitive change can be observed from the c-pillar of the car. In order to accommodate the third row of seats, the SUV is expected to feature an extended tailgate. The company will also have to re-design the tail-light cluster.

The interiors of the new Alcazar SUV are expected to be relatively upmarket, compared to the five-seater configuration. The company claims that the Hyundai Alcazar will redefine driving experiences with a combination of versatility and futuristic characteristics.

Ahead of the launch of the new SUV, we can expect Hyundai to reveal more details regarding the car. The vehicle has also been spotted on Indian roads various times under camouflage.

