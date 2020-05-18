MUMBAI : Credit rating agency Crisil Ltd has downgraded Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd’s (MSSL) long-term instruments to AA+/negative from stable, the leading auto component manufacturer said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The ratings agency has also reaffirmed Motherson Sumi’s rating on the short-term facilities and commercial paper programmes at A1+.

“The rating action reflects Crisil’s belief that MSSL’s business performance will be impacted by sluggish global automotive sales in FY2021, exacerbated by the pandemic and the economic slowdown. This will lead to a moderation in the company’s cash accruals, and a modest deterioration in key credit metrics, and will be in contrast to an improvement in key credit metrics anticipated earlier," Crisil said in a note.

"CRISIL estimates MSSL's revenues will be impacted by ~20% in fiscal 2021 (revenue growth estimated to be flattish in fiscal 2020), while it's operating profitability is estimated at 7.0-7.5% (estimated at ~8.0% in fiscal 2020)," the note added.

Last month, the company had said that it would raise ₹1,000 crore to secure ample liquidity to steer through the working capital requirements and fixed costs during the pandemic. The said amount included raising ₹500 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures or NCDs for 3 years with a payable interest of 7.84% per annum.

Sizeable cash surpluses, will help partly buttress the impact of weaker business performance due to coronavirus, the ratings agency said adding that MSSL's net debt has declined by around 10% to ₹7150 crore on March 31, 2020, from a year earlier.

"Liquidity remains strong with large cash surpluses (mainly in overseas subsidiaries). Anticipating its business performance may be materially impacted due to the pandemic, MSSL shored up its liquidity considerably to ~Rs.4690 crore on March 31, 2020, from Rs.3550 crore a year ago," Crisil said.









