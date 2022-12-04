Custom Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 showcased at IBW 2022: All details

At 2022 India Bike Week, an annual motorcycling event, several stellar motorbikes were on display. One such attention gaining bike was a custom built Himalayan 822. The bike was built by a Pune-based custom house AutoEngina and it is a one-off creation powered by an 822 cc twin-cylinder engine.
At 2022 India Bike Week, an annual motorcycling event, several stellar motorbikes were on display. One such attention gaining bike was a custom built Himalayan 822. The bike was built by a Pune-based custom house AutoEngina and it is a one-off creation powered by an 822 cc twin-cylinder engine.
As of now, it is the world’s first Royal Enfield Himalayan to come with a twin-pot powertrain. This custom-built Himalayan essentially took two BS3-compliant 411 cc long-stroke engines from the standard Himalayan ADV. Interestingly, the motors have been rebuilt into a parallel-twin setup with twin carbs and power improved to around 40-50 bhp. Comparatively, the stock BS6 Himalayan’s motor develops 24 bhp at 6,500 rpm and peak torque output of 55 Nm.
As of now, it is the world’s first Royal Enfield Himalayan to come with a twin-pot powertrain. This custom-built Himalayan essentially took two BS3-compliant 411 cc long-stroke engines from the standard Himalayan ADV. Interestingly, the motors have been rebuilt into a parallel-twin setup with twin carbs and power improved to around 40-50 bhp. Comparatively, the stock BS6 Himalayan’s motor develops 24 bhp at 6,500 rpm and peak torque output of 55 Nm.
The radiator of this custom Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 is borrowed from RE’s 650 twins. According to the custom builders, the engine gets a new crankcase and camshaft, while the motor now sits on a reinforced chassis with a new subframe to handle the additional weight of the engine.
The radiator of this custom Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 is borrowed from RE’s 650 twins. According to the custom builders, the engine gets a new crankcase and camshaft, while the motor now sits on a reinforced chassis with a new subframe to handle the additional weight of the engine.
Speaking of the appearance of this custom-built Himalayan 822, it is visually different with a new fibre body kit in place. Customised separately by Autologue Design, the jerry can holders have made way for a fairing which should offer enhanced wind protection to the rider. The suspension remains stock but it is stiffened to incorporate the upgrades. Moreover, the round headlamp unit has been replaced with a new LED unit from Husqvarna. It also gets a new dual disc brake set-up at the front. At the rear it gets a single disc from the KTM 390 Adventure.
Speaking of the appearance of this custom-built Himalayan 822, it is visually different with a new fibre body kit in place. Customised separately by Autologue Design, the jerry can holders have made way for a fairing which should offer enhanced wind protection to the rider. The suspension remains stock but it is stiffened to incorporate the upgrades. Moreover, the round headlamp unit has been replaced with a new LED unit from Husqvarna. It also gets a new dual disc brake set-up at the front. At the rear it gets a single disc from the KTM 390 Adventure.
This custom built gets two in one exhaust setup which keeps the overall close to the original Himalayan. Its fuel tank capacity remains unchanged at 15 litres. Moreover, the rear wheel has been upsized to 150/70/R17 spoke wheel from Husqvarna with the stock 21-inch wheel upfront. Both wheels are wrapped in Shinko Adventure Trail tyres.
This custom built gets two in one exhaust setup which keeps the overall close to the original Himalayan. Its fuel tank capacity remains unchanged at 15 litres. Moreover, the rear wheel has been upsized to 150/70/R17 spoke wheel from Husqvarna with the stock 21-inch wheel upfront. Both wheels are wrapped in Shinko Adventure Trail tyres.
As per AutoEngina, it is open to build more units of the Himalayan 822 for specific orders while the Autologue plans to offer body kits separately for stick Himalayan users.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
As per AutoEngina, it is open to build more units of the Himalayan 822 for specific orders while the Autologue plans to offer body kits separately for stick Himalayan users.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.