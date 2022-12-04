Custom Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 showcased at IBW 2022: All details

Speaking of the appearance of this custom-built Himalayan 822, it is visually different with a new fibre body kit in place. Customised separately by Autologue Design, the jerry can holders have made way for a fairing which should offer enhanced wind protection to the rider. The suspension remains stock but it is stiffened to incorporate the upgrades. Moreover, the round headlamp unit has been replaced with a new LED unit from Husqvarna. It also gets a new dual disc brake set-up at the front. At the rear it gets a single disc from the KTM 390 Adventure.