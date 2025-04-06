Cybersecurity likely to become must-have feature in next-gen connected vehicles, say experts

Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) With cars and transport vehicles becoming more connected and software-driven, automotive cybersecurity is likely to become a standard feature much like airbags or traction control, according to industry experts.

Next-generation vehicles face cybersecurity risks like tampering with internal vehicle network, GPS signal spoofing and remote control of steering and braking systems and others.

The car makers say they are implementing advanced technological measures to safeguard vehicles to address rising cybersecurity threats.

Vikas Chaudhary, the founder of cybersecurity firm HackersEra, said that digital safety tools will become must-have features in vehicles just like airbags and traction control features which are mandated by regulatory bodies now.

"Automotive cybersecurity will likely evolve into a standard feature—much like airbags or traction control—judged not just by regulators, but by consumers," Chaudhary said.

Systems like IDPS and VSOC will not just prevent disasters, they may become a key differentiator in a buyer’s checklist, he added.

VSOCs are centralized hubs that operate much like traditional IT security operations centres but are purpose-built for vehicles. They receive telemetry data from fleets in real time, spotting patterns, outliers, and coordinated threats.

For fleet operators, connected public transport systems, and smart city deployments, a single compromised vehicle could pose a systemic risk, Chaudhary said.

HackersEra is a Pune-based cybersecurity firm and it has been working with OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and mobility startups to build digital safety programmes for next-gen vehicles. The company has deployed a full spectrum of detection and prevention systems like CAN IDPS, Ethernet, RF and Bluetooth IDPS across multiple platforms.

“CAN, RF, Ethernet, Bluetooth—each has its own risks, and each demands a tailored defense," Chaudhary said.

According to a Tata Motors spokesperson, "In response to rising cybersecurity threats such as vehicle tampering, GPS signal spoofing, and remote control of critical systems, companies are implementing advanced technological measures to safeguard vehicles."

These include a layered cybersecurity approach in vehicle, vehicle app and cloud, prioritizing the protection of safety-critical systems, and ensuring timely detection and rapid response to incidents if there are any, the spokesperson said. “Regular penetration testing and continuous monitoring are conducted to identify and address vulnerabilities, " said the spokesperson.

He also said that adherence to industry standards like ISO/SAE 21434 ensures best practices are followed. Additionally, companies are committed to keeping vehicle software updated with the latest security patches, for it’s a collective ecosystem responsibility, the spokesperson stated.

Chaudhary also stated that with automotive standards for cyber security AIS 189 slated to come into force in India, and global standards like UN R155 and ISO 21434 gaining traction, vehicle cybersecurity is no longer just a best practice—it's becoming a legal imperative.