Ignitron Motocorp , a homegrown EV startup, has unveiled the price for its range of Cyborg EV motorbikes - Yoda, GT 120 and Bob-e. The bikes will be available at a price of ₹1,84,999, ₹1,64,999 and ₹1,14,999 respectively. The additional subsidies across various states will make the range of motorbikes even more affordable for customers to purchase. The company will also announce the booking date for the motorcycles soon and all interested buyers will be able book Cyborg electric motorbike through the company website.

Yoda, India’s first ‘Made in India’ electric cruiser motorbike comes with a 3.24 kWH Lithium-ion battery, it can churn out a top speed of 90km/h with a range of 150km. The Yoda is available in two color variants – Black and Silver.

The Bob-e is India’s first compact sporty AI enabled electric dirt motorbike lookalike that comes with a 2.88 kWH Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h with a range 110km. The Bob-e is available in two colour variants – Black and Red.

Both these electric motorbikes come with a swappable battery. The bikes offer features such as Geo locate/Geo fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, Key-less ignition (Remote control) and Digital cluster.

The battery is portable, weather proof and touch-safe, providing a back-up of 4 – 5 hours with 100% charging and comes with 15 amp Fast Home Charger. They feature three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport.

The motorbikes are also equipped with reverse mode and cruise control. They come with Telescopic Forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono shock at the rear to give an unparalleled riding experience.

The third and most recently launched electric motorbike, GT 120 comes with a 4.68 kWH Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 125km/h with a range 180km.

The bike offers features such as Geo locate/Geo fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, Key less ignition (Remote control) and Digital cluster. The battery is Fixed Due to its Size and Weight, weather proof and touch-safe, provides a back-up of 4 – 5 hours with 100% charging and comes with 15 amp Fast Home Charger.

The bike delivers acceleration of 0-40 km/h in 2.5 seconds. It features three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport.

The motorbike is also equipped with reverse mode and Parking assist along with Multiple Sounds. It comes with Telescopic Forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono shock at the rear.

The GT 120 is available in two colour variants; Black and Dark Purple.

