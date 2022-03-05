Cyborg announces three new electric bikes starting at 1.14 lakh. All details here

Ignitron Motocorp, a homegrown EV startup, has unveiled the price for its range of Cyborg EV motorbikes - Yoda, GT 120 and Bob-e. The bikes will be available at a price of ₹1,84,999, ₹1,64,999 and ₹1,14,999 respectively. The additional subsidies across various states will make the range of motorbikes even more affordable for customers to purchase. The company will also announce the booking date for the motorcycles soon and all interested buyers will be able book Cyborg electric motorbike through the company website.

