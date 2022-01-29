Cyborg launches high speed electric bike GT 120 in India. Know all the details

Cyborg launches high speed electric bike GT 120 in India. Know all the details2 min read . 01:53 PM IST
- Cyborg entered the Indian two-wheeler EV market last month with the launch of Yoda
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ignitron Motocorp, a homegrown startup, has announced its third high speed electric sports bike – GT 120 under their Cyborg brand. Available in two color variants – Black and Dark Purple, the GT 120 comes with a 4.68 kWH Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 125km/h with a range 180km. The bike offers features such as Geo locate/Geo fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, key-less ignition and digital cluster.
Ignitron Motocorp, a homegrown startup, has announced its third high speed electric sports bike – GT 120 under their Cyborg brand. Available in two color variants – Black and Dark Purple, the GT 120 comes with a 4.68 kWH Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 125km/h with a range 180km. The bike offers features such as Geo locate/Geo fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, key-less ignition and digital cluster.
The battery is weather proof and touch-safe, provides a back-up of 4 – 5 hours with 100% charging and comes with 15 amp fast home charger. The bike delivers acceleration of 0-40 km/h in 2.5 seconds, the company claims.
The battery is weather proof and touch-safe, provides a back-up of 4 – 5 hours with 100% charging and comes with 15 amp fast home charger. The bike delivers acceleration of 0-40 km/h in 2.5 seconds, the company claims.
It features three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport. The motorbike is also equipped with reverse mode and Parking assist along with Multiple Sounds. It comes with Telescopic Forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono shock at the rear to give an exclusive riding experience.
Cyborg entered the Indian two-wheeler EV market last month with the launch of Yoda, India’s first ‘Made in India’ electric cruiser motorbike. With a 3.24 kWH Lithium-ion battery, it can churn out a top speed of 90km/h with a range of 150km.
The Yoda is available in Black and Silver colours. The brand also recently unveiled the Bob-e, a compact AI-enabled electric dirt motorbike lookalike that comes with a 2.88 kWH Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h with a range 110km. The Bob-e is available in two color variants – Black and Red.
Both these electric motorbikes come with a swappable battery. The bikes offer features such as Geo locate/Geo fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, Key less ignition (Remote control) and Digital cluster. The battery is portable, weather proof and touch-safe, providing a back-up of 4 – 5 hours with 100% charging and comes with 15 amp Fast Home Charger. They feature three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport.
The company is also partnering for SOS (road side assistance) along with battery swapping stations and pay as you go Cyborg {Joule} Stations which will be located at every 1 kilometers.
These are compact home charge sockets which give fast charging of 50% in 30 minutes and the online payments will be credited in the vendors account with service charges and a premium fee for the vendor to earn money on supplies and services.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!