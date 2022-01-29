Cyborg launches high speed electric bike GT 120 in India. Know all the details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ignitron Motocorp, a homegrown startup, has announced its third high speed electric sports bike – GT 120 under their Cyborg brand. Available in two color variants – Black and Dark Purple, the GT 120 comes with a 4.68 kWH Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 125km/h with a range 180km. The bike offers features such as Geo locate/Geo fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, key-less ignition and digital cluster.

The battery is weather proof and touch-safe, provides a back-up of 4 – 5 hours with 100% charging and comes with 15 amp fast home charger. The bike delivers acceleration of 0-40 km/h in 2.5 seconds, the company claims.

It features three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport. The motorbike is also equipped with reverse mode and Parking assist along with Multiple Sounds. It comes with Telescopic Forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono shock at the rear to give an exclusive riding experience.

It features three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport. The motorbike is also equipped with reverse mode and Parking assist along with Multiple Sounds. It comes with Telescopic Forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono shock at the rear to give an exclusive riding experience.

Cyborg entered the Indian two-wheeler EV market last month with the launch of Yoda, India’s first ‘Made in India’ electric cruiser motorbike. With a 3.24 kWH Lithium-ion battery, it can churn out a top speed of 90km/h with a range of 150km.

The Yoda is available in Black and Silver colours. The brand also recently unveiled the Bob-e, a compact AI-enabled electric dirt motorbike lookalike that comes with a 2.88 kWH Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h with a range 110km. The Bob-e is available in two color variants – Black and Red.

Both these electric motorbikes come with a swappable battery. The bikes offer features such as Geo locate/Geo fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, Key less ignition (Remote control) and Digital cluster. The battery is portable, weather proof and touch-safe, providing a back-up of 4 – 5 hours with 100% charging and comes with 15 amp Fast Home Charger. They feature three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport.

The company is also partnering for SOS (road side assistance) along with battery swapping stations and pay as you go Cyborg {Joule} Stations which will be located at every 1 kilometers.

These are compact home charge sockets which give fast charging of 50% in 30 minutes and the online payments will be credited in the vendors account with service charges and a premium fee for the vendor to earn money on supplies and services.