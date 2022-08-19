'Dahi-Handi' to be recognised as sport in Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde

'Dahi-Handi' to be recognised as sport in Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde1 min read . 06:19 AM IST
If any Govinda loses his life, an insurance of ₹10 lakhs will be provided and ₹5 lakhs if they end up being partially handicapped, the CM announced.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on 18 August announced that 'Dahi-Handi' will now be recognised as an official sport in the state. He also said that "Pro-Dahi-Handi" competitions will be introduced in the state.
Speaking on the occasion of Janmashtami, Shinde said, "'Dahi-Handi' will be recognised under the sports category in Maharashtra. 'Pro-Dahi-Handi' will be introduced. The 'Govindas' will get jobs under the sports category. We will provide insurance cover of ₹10 lakhs for all 'Govindas'."
Apart from this, if any Govinda loses his life, an insurance of ₹10 lakhs will be provided and ₹5 lakhs if they end up being partially handicapped, he said. "These Govinda's will get reservations in jobs too," he added.
Citing 'Dahi-Handi' as adventurous sport, he said that the decision was taken.
'Dahi-Handi' – also known as 'Gopalakala' – is a ritual in which devotees of Lord Krishna recreate the famous act of 'Maakhan Chori' or butter stealing which is one of the many mischievous acts from the Lord's childhood stories. It is observed on the next day of Janamashtami.
The Janamashtami festival is celebrated by Hindus to mark the birth of Lord Krishna and as per the Hindu calendar Lord Krishna was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra.
Mostly, the festival falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. It is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the 'Dahi-Handi' competition.
With ANI inputs.