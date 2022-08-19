Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / 'Dahi-Handi' to be recognised as sport in Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde

'Dahi-Handi' to be recognised as sport in Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde

File image: Dahi Handi festival in Maharashtra
1 min read . 06:19 AM ISTLivemint

If any Govinda loses his life, an insurance of 10 lakhs will be provided and 5 lakhs if they end up being partially handicapped, the CM announced.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on 18 August announced that 'Dahi-Handi' will now be recognised as an official sport in the state. He also said that "Pro-Dahi-Handi" competitions will be introduced in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on 18 August announced that 'Dahi-Handi' will now be recognised as an official sport in the state. He also said that "Pro-Dahi-Handi" competitions will be introduced in the state.

Speaking on the occasion of Janmashtami, Shinde said, "'Dahi-Handi' will be recognised under the sports category in Maharashtra. 'Pro-Dahi-Handi' will be introduced. The 'Govindas' will get jobs under the sports category. We will provide insurance cover of 10 lakhs for all 'Govindas'."

Speaking on the occasion of Janmashtami, Shinde said, "'Dahi-Handi' will be recognised under the sports category in Maharashtra. 'Pro-Dahi-Handi' will be introduced. The 'Govindas' will get jobs under the sports category. We will provide insurance cover of 10 lakhs for all 'Govindas'."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2022: Are banks closed today or tomorrow? Check bank holiday in your city

Apart from this, if any Govinda loses his life, an insurance of 10 lakhs will be provided and 5 lakhs if they end up being partially handicapped, he said. "These Govinda's will get reservations in jobs too," he added.

Citing 'Dahi-Handi' as adventurous sport, he said that the decision was taken.

'Dahi-Handi' – also known as 'Gopalakala' – is a ritual in which devotees of Lord Krishna recreate the famous act of 'Maakhan Chori' or butter stealing which is one of the many mischievous acts from the Lord's childhood stories. It is observed on the next day of Janamashtami.

The Janamashtami festival is celebrated by Hindus to mark the birth of Lord Krishna and as per the Hindu calendar Lord Krishna was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra.

Mostly, the festival falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. It is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the 'Dahi-Handi' competition.

With ANI inputs.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.