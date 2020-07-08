Daimler CEO faces disgruntled investor grilling over ‘lost year’

Kallenius, who took over Daimler’s top job in May 2019, has warned the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars and its peers will be forced to make deeper cutbacks to overcome the economic fallout from the pandemic. While Daimler, Volkswagen AG and BMW AG brace for second-quarter losses after the virus shuttered factories and showrooms, electric-car leader Tesla Inc. shrugged off the slump to become the world’s most valuable automaker this month.