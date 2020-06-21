Daimler AG’s Chief Executive Officer Ola Kaellenius plans a new cost savings program and looks to cut an additional 10,000 jobs through 2025, magazine Automobilwoche reported citing unidentified company sources.

The carmaker aims to outsource information technology services and cut positions in research and development, according to the magazine. The company previously announced in November a plan to reduce its workforce by 10,000 through 2022.

Automobilwoche also reported that Volkswagen AG will move parts of its commercial vehicles output to Poland and cut about 5,000 staff at its main production site in Germany.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via