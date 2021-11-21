Darwin Platform Group of Companies (DPGC) has forayed into battery-powered two-wheeler Electric Vehicles (EVs) sector with the launch of three new models of electric two-wheelers – Darwin- D-5, D- 7 and D-14. These e-scooters have features such as muscular design, mileage efficiency, keyless entry, regenerative braking, speed control gear, battery swapping, large LED display, high-quality suspension, USB mobile charger port, hazard switch among others. The price for D5, D7 and D14 is ₹68,000, ₹73000 and ₹77,000 respectively (all ex-showroom).

With a single charge, these electric two-wheelers can go up to 70-120 km.

DPGC Group CEO Dr Raja Roy Choudhury said, “Global automotive industry is in a transition phase and shifting towards electric mobility and in India, this transition has started to pick up the pace. – Darwin EVAT aims to contribute more to this electric revolution. Our EV segment was born with the idea of “Class Leading Products" that also promotes Green Revolution – an Eco-friendly Initiative."

“With the launch of three models- D-5, D- 7 and D-14 with Make in India model for the world, we are embarking on a new journey and DPGC has taken a big leap forward to carbon neutrality and sustainability. We are introducing EVs that are at par with Japanese Standards and have got an international quality certification with Quality Austria Central Asia," the company said.

“The company and group would initially invest nearly ₹450 crore in this transformation and is taking a comprehensive approach, ranging from research and development to production of green vehicles, which also includes strategic collaborations and partnerships," added Saurabh Mohan Saxena, Director & Head Automobile Business.

Darwin EV has started working on the concept of superior quality vehicles at affordable prices.

The manufacturing plant located in Delhi-NCR would adopt eco-friendly and sustainable manufacturing practices. This plant provides an integrated ecosystem for Manufacturing and Testing, Vehicle Assembly, and Vehicle End of Line Testing (EOL).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.