Dealer discounts in Dec amid higher sales stumps execs2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 11:21 PM IST
Dealers blamed increasing competition as OEMs opened multiple dealerships within a certain area.
Dealers blamed increasing competition as OEMs opened multiple dealerships within a certain area.
NEW DELHI : Car dealerships have been offering discounts on models with long waiting periods at the end of 2022, defying logic, given that highly sought-after models are sold at a premium as demand far exceeds supply, said industry executives.