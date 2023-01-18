NEW DELHI : Car dealerships have been offering discounts on models with long waiting periods at the end of 2022, defying logic, given that highly sought-after models are sold at a premium as demand far exceeds supply, said industry executives.

At a conference of automotive dealers in Delhi last week, Shashank Srivastava, executive director, Maruti Suzuki Ltd, said dealers were offering discounts despite record passenger vehicle sales, at a time they were also making a pitch for a revision of margins as inventory and interest rate rose.

“Though models were in waiting, discounts were offered (by the dealers). In some cases, the discount percentages were higher than interest costs on inventory that dealers pay. OEMs can’t look to control the discounts that dealers offer. But we observed there was a direct correlation between the interest costs and discounts, which is exponential. It is very strange," he said implying that dealers were holding excessive stocks due to poor inventory management, and the pressure to liquidate led to higher discounts.

“When inventory rises, as it has been happening in the last three-four months, this pressure will come back," he said.

Dealers blamed increasing competition as OEMs opened multiple dealerships within a certain area. “Too many dealerships in an area leads to dealers offering discounts, sometimes even out of their pockets, as they chase incentives given out by OEMs, to meet aggressive retail targets especially towards the end of the year," said a Jaipur- based dealer.

Leading OEMs such as Tata Motors, Kia, Toyota Kirloskar Motor India and Hyundai are moving to expand their retail presence to cash in on the PV boom in India.

Moreover, to achieve higher market share and volumes OEMs create artificial incentives, which prompts dealers to push retail via discounts, executives said.

“Another issue is OEMs often supply a different model to what the dealer had ordered. For instance, if a dealer asks for an automatic variant in red, and the OEM dispatches a white variant, or a lower trim of the model due to shortage of chips needed for that particular variant, dealers are forced to push the product and, usually, via discounts," a New Delhi-based dealer said.

“Supply chain disruptions and chip shortages have exacerbated the problem," he said.

Leading passenger vehicle manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra announced price hikes in January to offset the impact of high commodity prices and ease margins pressure. For companies selling diesel-variants, the implementation of the BS-VI phase-two emission standards will necessitate further price hikes in March-April.

Automakers are luring buyers with discounts on models manufactured in 2022 as the inventory has not been fully liquidated even in January.

“2022 stock is zero at the factory level but 5-7 days in network level, which is below the normal stock levels, and will now be easily liquidated," Srivastava said.

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts for 2022 models of Alto, Alto K10, S-Presso, Wagon-R and Celerio. Nissan is offering benefits up to ₹43,000 on the Magnite, and Honda, and other benefits on Amaze, WR-V and City, while Hyundai is offering benefits on the i20.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s dealer schemes are available on the petrol variants of the Thar, along with OEM schemes on models such as the XUV300 and Bolero.