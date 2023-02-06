Dealers and buyers are both worried cars are too expensive
Rising interest rates and weaker used-car values are keeping people on the sidelines
A sharp rise in new-car prices since the pandemic has left many buyers fretting about vehicle affordability. Now, some dealers are fretting along with them.
Some dealers say that elevated prices and a lack of affordable models already were keeping some prospective buyers away. Now, higher interest rates and falling used-car prices are making it even more difficult for customers to make the math work on a monthly payment.
In some cases, buyers are canceling orders they placed before interest rates edged higher, dealers say. Some auto retailers are trying to liquidate their used-car inventories before values fall further.
The root cause of the lack of affordable options is the supply-chain disruption that has created new-vehicle scarcity in recent years, resulting in a seller’s market. Meanwhile, auto makers have cut output of vehicles at the lower end of the price scale, choosing instead to emphasize their most-profitable models.
Dealers expect the pressure on new-car buyers will hurt vehicle sales until availability improves, which analysts say should lead car makers to offer more discounts. While vehicle inventories are rebuilding, they remain at about half of prepandemic levels, and auto makers expect relatively tight supplies to last at least through this year.
“My concern is that if supply doesn’t return, then new cars will be priced out of the reach of middle-class households," said JP Garvey, dealer principal at Garvey Group, which owns several dealerships in upstate New York.
The vehicle shortage has upended the car market for more than two years. Thin dealership inventory meant that dealers essentially were selling every vehicle they could get their hands on, while consumers frequently paid above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. Further stoking demand: a combination of low interest rates and record-high prices for used cars, which new-car buyers often trade in to offset their purchase price.
Some signs suggest that prices could ease this year. Some analysts and auto executives have said they expect auto makers to boost consumer incentives as availability improves. Ford Motor Co. on Thursday said it expects average selling prices to fall about 5% this year.
In the electric-vehicle market, Tesla Inc.’s price reduction across several models last monthprompted a similar move from Ford, leading some analysts to predict a potential EV price war. Tesla has since inched some prices up a bit. For now, though, Americans continue to pay near-record sums for new wheels.
The average price paid for a new vehicle hit a record $47,362 in December, according to research firm J.D. Power. The continuation of strong selling prices helped General Motors Co. post record pretax profit last year, despite lower vehicle sales.
Car companies have held off using their usual tools to boost demand, such as offering discounts, in efforts to preserve their pandemic-juiced profit margins. Auto makers spent an average of $1,441 on financial incentives for their vehicles in January, an 8% increase month-on-month, but still far below prepandemic norms, according to data from Wards Intelligence.
Overall, U.S. auto sales last year fell to their lowest levels in more than a decade—to 13.7 million vehicles—because of the snarled factory schedules. Many car makers are predicting sales volume to rise to around 15 million this year as constraints ease, which still would be far below prepandemic levels of around 17 million.
Many dealers are less bullish about customer demand. The National Automobile Dealers Association forecast U.S. vehicle sales of 14.6 million, warning that rising monthly payments, exacerbated by higher interest rates, are expected to keep a lid on sales.
There are signals that customers are putting off car purchases. The number of new cars available for sale rose in December to 1.8 million vehicles, up from 1.62 million in November, a sign that demand might be slackening, according to Cox Automotive.
“We’ve seen a drop-off in people holding on to reservations," said Matthew Phillips, chief executive of Car Pros Automotive Group, which owns six dealerships in the Los Angeles and Seattle area. He said roughly 20% of reservation holders have canceled recently.
Some other dealers who gathered at the dealers association’s national conference at the end of January also cited a downtick in demand as consumers strain to get into a comfortable monthly payment. In some cases, interest rates have gone up between the time customers order their cars and when they are delivered, dealers and auto executives said.
“If a customer puts in an order in October and it arrives in January, the interest rate that would have been 3.5% is now 7%," said David Christ, who oversees North American sales and marketing at Toyota Motor Corp. “Affordability is a problem."
Falling used-car prices also are hurting demand for new cars because of declining trade-in values, dealers said.
Some auto retailers who stocked up on pricey used vehicles during the pandemic years now say they are trying to sell them quickly to avoid a loss.
“If a customer trades in a vehicle and we don’t like it for whatever reason, we sell it wholesale the next day and pocket whatever margin we can," said Mark Rountree, a Hyundai dealer from Maine. “Who knows what will happen with prices?"