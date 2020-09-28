Dealers face uncertain future as Harley rides out of India

“We understand that motorcycles will be imported directly from Thailand and Harley’s office in Singapore will conduct the whole process. The arrangement will be similar to what Ducati has in India. However, we weren’t informed in all these months that the company is looking to shut shop in India. Hopefully, not all dealerships will close down," the second person added. Dealer partners said they had invested about ₹10 crore each in setting up a showroom, service bays, buying stock and hiring manpower. Several showrooms have downsized manpower, inventory, reduced display area and cut overheads to fight muted demand.