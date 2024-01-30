Dealers to GM: We Want Hybrids
Mike Colias , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 30 Jan 2024, 12:28 PM IST
SummarySome influential dealers are pressing General Motors to introduce hybrid models, worried they risk losing customers who aren’t ready to make the switch to fully electric cars.
Some influential dealers are pressing General Motors to introduce hybrid models, worried they risk losing customers who aren’t ready to make the switch to fully electric cars.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less