Defender Octa vs BMW X6: A closer look at performance, technology and luxury features

The Land Rover Defender Octa and BMW X6 M60i xDrive offer powerful V8 engines, premium interiors and advanced technology, but cater to different driving preferences. While the Defender Octa combines high-performance engineering with serious off-road capability, the BMW X6 M60i xDrive focuses on sporty performance, road presence and luxury-oriented driving.

Advertisement

Here is a comparison of the two luxury SUVs based on their engine specifications, acceleration, suspension, braking systems and features.

Defender Octa vs BMW X6: Specifications compared

Note: Power figures use the manufacturers' respective units. The Defender's supplied specifications list 467 kW and 750 Nm, while BMW quotes 390 kW (530 hp) and 750 Nm.

Advertisement

Defender Octa vs BMW X6: Engine and performance The Defender Octa is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It produces a maximum power output of 467 kW and 750 Nm of torque. The setup is designed to deliver strong acceleration and improved responsiveness, with the mild-hybrid system assisting the engine's performance.

The BMW X6 M60i xDrive features an M TwinPower Turbo V8 petrol engine that generates 390 kW (530 hp) and 750 Nm of torque. Its xDrive all-wheel-drive system is designed to distribute power for enhanced traction and driving stability.

In terms of acceleration, the Defender Octa completes the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.0 seconds, compared with 4.3 seconds for the BMW X6 M60i xDrive. The Defender therefore has a 0.3-second advantage in the claimed acceleration figures.

Advertisement

Off-road capability and suspension The Defender Octa is engineered for high-performance driving across varied terrain. Its raised ride height and wider stance support its off-road-focused design, while its dedicated OCTA driving mode features a specific anti-lock braking system (ABS) calibration for loose gravel surfaces.

Its 6D Dynamics suspension system combines hydraulic interlinked dampers with height-adjustable air springs. According to the manufacturer, the system is designed to improve body control during demanding driving while retaining comfort and composure on paved roads.

The BMW X6 M60i xDrive takes a more road-focused approach, combining its powerful V8 engine with the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. BMW highlights driving stability, performance and intuitive control as key aspects of the vehicle.

While both SUVs offer all-wheel-drive capability, the Defender Octa's specialised driving mode and suspension technology give it a more explicit focus on challenging off-road conditions.

Advertisement

Braking and driving technology The Defender Octa features an Integrated Power Brake system with dedicated brake pads, calipers and discs. The manufacturer says the setup is designed to reduce brake fade under demanding driving conditions. An active exhaust system also helps with thermal management in OCTA mode while producing a distinctive V8 exhaust note.

The BMW X6 M60i xDrive offers a suite of driver-assistance technologies focused on collision prevention and driver awareness. These include alerts and automatic braking when a potential collision with a vehicle or pedestrian is detected, lane-departure warnings, rear cross-traffic warning and rear collision prevention.

BMW also offers Parking Assistant Professional, which can help the vehicle park and leave parking spaces, including manoeuvres of up to 200 metres under the stated conditions. The driver can monitor supported parking manoeuvres through a compatible smartphone.

Advertisement

Availability of specific driver-assistance and parking functions may depend on the market and equipment package.

Interior, comfort and convenience features The Defender Octa's listed equipment includes semi-aniline leather seats, Ebony perforated leather upholstery, 14-way electrically adjustable heated and cooled front performance seats with memory, a sliding panoramic roof and a Meridian surround sound system. It also features Body and Soul Seat technology.

The model is available with five seats and can be configured with 22-inch Style 7026 Gloss Black wheels. A matte protective film is available for selected exterior colours, including Borasco Grey, Charente Grey, Sargasso Blue and Petra Copper.

The BMW X6 M60i xDrive focuses on connected technology and convenience. Its features include integrated video streaming, personalised entertainment options, BMW Digital Key compatibility and BMW ConnectedDrive services.

Advertisement

The BMW Digital Key allows compatible smartphones or smartwatches to unlock and start the vehicle. The key can also be shared with up to five people. The Technology Pack includes a head-up display, while Augmented View can show route-guidance information through a live camera image on the control display or instrument cluster.

BMW's Proactive Care service can identify potential maintenance requirements or impending malfunctions, allowing owners to arrange service through the My BMW App.

Which SUV should you choose? The Defender Octa and BMW X6 M60i xDrive offer different interpretations of performance-oriented luxury.

The Defender Octa stands out with its higher claimed power output, quicker acceleration, specialised off-road driving mode and advanced suspension system. It is better suited to buyers who want a luxury SUV capable of tackling challenging terrain without compromising on high-performance credentials.

Advertisement

The BMW X6 M60i xDrive combines a 530 hp V8 engine with sporty styling, connected-car technology, parking assistance and a practical luggage compartment offering 580–1,530 litres of capacity. It is a compelling choice for buyers prioritising road performance, comfort and everyday convenience.

Ultimately, the Defender Octa places greater emphasis on combining extreme performance with off-road capability, while the BMW X6 M60i xDrive offers a sportier, technology-led luxury SUV experience. Actual equipment, performance figures and availability may vary by market and configuration.