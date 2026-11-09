Delhi air pollution: 5 SUVs with built-in air purifiers, starting at ₹7.77 lakh

As air pollution levels rise in several Indian cities during winter, car buyers are increasingly looking for features that make daily commutes more comfortable. Nowadays, many car manufacturers in India have started adding an in-built air purifier to their cars. These are designed to filter some of the air pollutants which will be inside the cabin and provide an extra level of comfort for the occupants.

There are several options across various price ranges for those looking to buy a new car this winter. From the Tata Punch to the Honda Elevate, here are five relatively affordable SUVs in India that offer factory-fitted air purifiers.

1. Tata Punch: Most affordable option The Tata Punch is the cheapest of the listed cars with an inbuilt air purifier. The feature comes in two different variants: Adventure and Accomplished. The variants of these vehicles range in price from ₹7.77 lakh to ₹10.97 lakh (ex-showroom). Punch is also the only model under the ₹10 lakh price bracket in India to offer this feature.

2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Air purifier in top-spec variant The highest-speciﬁcation ZXI+ variant of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has an air puriﬁer as standard equipment. The system is synced with the new SUV's 10.1-inch touch screen infotainment system. Buyers looking for this feature will have to pay a price ranging from ₹11.26 lakh to ₹13.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for this feature, depending on the variant.

3. Kia Sonet: Multiple variants get the feature Another compact SUV with an integrated air purification system is the Kia Sonet. It is found in the HTX, GTX+ and X-Line versions. The price of these trims ranges from ₹11.60 lakh to ₹14.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Tata Nexon: Air purification through infotainment system The Tata Nexon comes with an air purifier in the Fearless+ variant. It is designed to seamlessly integrate with the SUV's touchscreen infotainment system. The price of the Fearless+ variants is in the range of ₹12.42 lakh to ₹14.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Honda Elevate: A premium option in this list The Honda Elevate wraps up the series with its standard air purification system. The feature is offered in some variants and will cost between ₹13.93 lakh and ₹18.40 lakh (ex-showroom).