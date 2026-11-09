Delhi air pollution: 5 SUVs with built-in air purifiers, starting at ₹7.77 lakh

As air pollution levels rise in several Indian cities during winter, car buyers are increasingly looking for features that make daily commutes more comfortable. Nowadays, many car manufacturers in India have started adding an in-built air purifier to their cars. These are designed to filter some of the air pollutants which will be inside the cabin and provide an extra level of comfort for the occupants.

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There are several options across various price ranges for those looking to buy a new car this winter. From the Tata Punch to the Honda Elevate, here are five relatively affordable SUVs in India that offer factory-fitted air purifiers.

1. Tata Punch: Most affordable option The Tata Punch is the cheapest of the listed cars with an inbuilt air purifier. The feature comes in two different variants: Adventure and Accomplished. The variants of these vehicles range in price from ₹7.77 lakh to ₹10.97 lakh (ex-showroom). Punch is also the only model under the ₹10 lakh price bracket in India to offer this feature.

2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Air purifier in top-spec variant The highest-speciﬁcation ZXI+ variant of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has an air puriﬁer as standard equipment. The system is synced with the new SUV's 10.1-inch touch screen infotainment system. Buyers looking for this feature will have to pay a price ranging from ₹11.26 lakh to ₹13.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for this feature, depending on the variant.

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3. Kia Sonet: Multiple variants get the feature Another compact SUV with an integrated air purification system is the Kia Sonet. It is found in the HTX, GTX+ and X-Line versions. The price of these trims ranges from ₹11.60 lakh to ₹14.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Tata Nexon: Air purification through infotainment system The Tata Nexon comes with an air purifier in the Fearless+ variant. It is designed to seamlessly integrate with the SUV's touchscreen infotainment system. The price of the Fearless+ variants is in the range of ₹12.42 lakh to ₹14.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Honda Elevate: A premium option in this list The Honda Elevate wraps up the series with its standard air purification system. The feature is offered in some variants and will cost between ₹13.93 lakh and ₹18.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom and may vary by city and variant. A built-in air purifier, which can filter some pollutants within the cabin, is not an alternative to effective air filtration or other measures against pollution.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.