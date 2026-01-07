The Delhi government is planning to allow carpooling to resume by the end of this month on ride-hailing platforms such as Uber, Ola, and Rapido, two people familiar with the matter said.
Mint Explainer | Delhi may bring back app-based carpooling—why it was banned, and what’s changing now
SummaryAfter being halted over permit and regulatory issues, app-based carpooling on Uber, Ola and Rapido could return in Delhi via an executive reset. But how much it helps congestion and pollution remains an open question.
