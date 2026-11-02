Delhi turns back 1,539 vehicles on Day 1: Can your UP or Haryana-registered car enter today, and what fines apply?

The Delhi government imposed fines and environmental compensation charges worth ₹68.4 lakh on 1 November, the first day of stricter pollution-control measures under its Winter Action Plan, PTI reported.
₹ 5.28 - 6.46 Lakhs
₹ 8.99 - 29.2 Cr
₹ 1.43 - 2.35 Cr
₹ 64.86 Lakhs Onwards
₹ 1.26 - 1.39 Cr
₹ 8.7 Cr
The enforcement drive covered nearly 15,000 vehicles, and notices were issued to 1,539 vehicles that failed to meet emission norms. Delhi Traffic Police and the Delhi Transport Department also issued 566 challans for Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) violations, according to official data till 5 pm on Sunday, 1 November.
The action comes as Delhi’s air quality has worsened. The Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the ‘poor’ category with a reading of 261, and the government has put measures under GRAP-1 in place to prevent further deterioration.
Of the total, ₹56.6 lakh was collected for PUCC-related offences, according to official figures. Authorities also collected ₹2 lakh in fines for vehicle entry violations and ₹9.8 lakh in environmental compensation for construction and demolition activities.
The drive also targeted vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standards. Officials checked 14,930 vehicles, 1,539 of which were refused entry at Delhi’s borders. They issued 127 challans to non-BS-VI vehicles and stopped 62 cars.
Heavy congestion and long queues were seen at several entry points to the national capital during the drive, including the Delhi-Gurugram border, the Delhi-Noida border and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) toll booths. Traffic police and transport department officials checked incoming vehicles and stopped those that did not meet emission requirements.
On Sunday, 1 November, Delhi’s AQI was 261, in the ‘poor’ category. Of the city’s 57 air quality monitoring stations, 22 recorded ‘very poor’ air, 21 recorded ‘poor’ and 14 recorded ‘moderate’.
The new curbs include an entry ban on non-Delhi-registered vehicles that meet BS-IV or lower emission norms, a halt on construction, higher parking charges, and a 50% cap on physical attendance in government and private offices.
These measures are part of the Delhi government’s Winter Action Plan to tackle seasonal air pollution and prevent a further drop in air quality.