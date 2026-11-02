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Delhi turns back 1,539 vehicles on Day 1: Can your UP or Haryana-registered car enter today, and what fines apply?

Delhi collected 68.4 lakh in fines on Day 1 of its Winter Action Plan as AQI hit 261. Know the entry ban, PUCC rules and curbs now in force.

Pragya Singha Roy
Updated2 Nov 2026, 01:04 PM IST
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Sprinkler sprays water to settle dust on Vikas Marg near ITO as pollution levels rise in the Delhi-NCR region.
Sprinkler sprays water to settle dust on Vikas Marg near ITO as pollution levels rise in the Delhi-NCR region.(HT_PRINT)
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The Delhi government imposed fines and environmental compensation charges worth 68.4 lakh on 1 November, the first day of stricter pollution-control measures under its Winter Action Plan, PTI reported.

The enforcement drive covered nearly 15,000 vehicles, and notices were issued to 1,539 vehicles that failed to meet emission norms. Delhi Traffic Police and the Delhi Transport Department also issued 566 challans for Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) violations, according to official data till 5 pm on Sunday, 1 November.

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The action comes as Delhi’s air quality has worsened. The Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the ‘poor’ category with a reading of 261, and the government has put measures under GRAP-1 in place to prevent further deterioration.

Delhi pollution crackdown: 56.6 lakh collected for PUCC violations

Of the total, 56.6 lakh was collected for PUCC-related offences, according to official figures. Authorities also collected 2 lakh in fines for vehicle entry violations and 9.8 lakh in environmental compensation for construction and demolition activities.

The drive also targeted vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standards. Officials checked 14,930 vehicles, 1,539 of which were refused entry at Delhi’s borders. They issued 127 challans to non-BS-VI vehicles and stopped 62 cars.

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Delhi traffic affected as vehicles stopped at border checkpoints

Heavy congestion and long queues were seen at several entry points to the national capital during the drive, including the Delhi-Gurugram border, the Delhi-Noida border and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) toll booths. Traffic police and transport department officials checked incoming vehicles and stopped those that did not meet emission requirements.

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Delhi AQI remains in poor category as winter restrictions take effect

On Sunday, 1 November, Delhi’s AQI was 261, in the ‘poor’ category. Of the city’s 57 air quality monitoring stations, 22 recorded ‘very poor’ air, 21 recorded ‘poor’ and 14 recorded ‘moderate’.

The new curbs include an entry ban on non-Delhi-registered vehicles that meet BS-IV or lower emission norms, a halt on construction, higher parking charges, and a 50% cap on physical attendance in government and private offices.

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These measures are part of the Delhi government’s Winter Action Plan to tackle seasonal air pollution and prevent a further drop in air quality.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

Delhi Pollution
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